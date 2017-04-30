Apr 30, 2017 at 2.05pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Pep Guardiola: 'Sergio Aguero is injured'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that Sergio Aguero picked up a groin injury during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough in the Premier League.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hinted that Sergio Aguero could be facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury during Sunday's 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough in the Premier League.

Aguero, who netted Man City's first from the penalty spot at the Riverside Stadium, was seen holding his groin towards the latter stages of the entertaining affair.

Guardiola remained coy when questioned on the Argentine after the match, but the Spaniard 'thinks' that his leading scorer is injured, despite suggestions that the problem was purely down to a dead leg.

"Tomorrow we will see but I think he is injured," Guardiola told reporters.

Man City currently sit fourth in the Premier League table - one point ahead of fifth-place Manchester United, and level on points with third-place Liverpool, with all three currently on 34 matches.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
