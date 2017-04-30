Apr 30, 2017 at 2.05pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
2-2
Man CityManchester City
Negredo (38'), Chambers (77')
Stuani (16'), Forshaw (54'), Fabio (67'), de Roon (69')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Aguero (68' pen.), Jesus (85')
Kompany (31'), Sane (68'), Otamendi (76'), Sterling (81')

Result: Middlesbrough, Manchester City share points at Riverside

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
© SilverHub
Top-four chasing Manchester City twice come from behind to draw 2-2 with relegation-threatened Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the Premier League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 16:01 UK

Manchester City twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with relegation-threatened Middlesbrough in Sunday's entertaining Premier League contest at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro, having been pegged back by a Sergio Aguero penalty, took a 77th-minute lead through Calum Chambers, but Gabriel Jesus netted five minutes from time as the points were shared on the afternoon.

The result means that Man City stay fourth in the Premier League table - level on points with third-place Liverpool - while Middlesbrough stay 19th and now six points from the safety of 17th position.

After a nervy start, it was Middlesbrough that created the first chance of the match in the 13th minute, but Alvaro Negredo could only fire wide of the post after Man City had failed to deal with a corner from Stewart Downing.

Marten de Roon was next to come close for the home side in the 32nd minute, but the midfielder missed Willy Caballero's post from close range.

Man City's best chance of the first period fell to Jesus Navas inside the Middlesbrough box, but the Spaniard could only head wide of the post as the home side survived a dangerous moment.

Less than one minute later, however, the home side made the breakthrough, with Negredo collecting a Downing cross just outside Man City's box before finding the back of the net off the inside of the post.

Raheem Sterling might have equalised for Man City in the 52nd minute after dancing into the Middlesbrough box, but his close-range effort was blocked, before Kevin de Bruyne brought a smart save from Brad Guzan seven minutes later.

Man City were level in the 69th minute, however, when Aguero converted from the penalty spot after Leroy Sane went down inside the Middlesbrough box, although the award of the spot kick was extremely controversial.

The home side regained the lead in the 77th minute though, with Chambers stabbing home from close range after some desperate defending from Man City had seen Vincent Kompany kick fresh air, moments after Caballero had fumbled a Downing free kick.

Middlesbrough just could not keep Man City out down the other end, however, and the visitors levelled the scores in the 85th minute when the returning Jesus headed a super Aguero cross into the bottom corner from close range.

It was Man City that pressed for a winner in the six minutes of added time at the end of the 90, but 2-2 was how it finished as Boro earned a welcome point on home soil.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34229369224775
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33187864402461
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
