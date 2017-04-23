Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure criticises the performance of referee Craig Pawson and his assistants during his side's 2-1 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Arsenal.

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has criticised the performance of referee Craig Pawson and his assistants during Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with Arsenal.

City saw a Sergio Aguero goal controversially ruled out at Wembley after the officials deemed that the ball had gone out of play before the Argentine converted Leroy Sane's cross, although replays showed that it should have stood.

Aguero was also denied a penalty early in the match, which Arsenal went on to win 2-1 after extra time, and Toure suggested that it would be better to play without a referee in Thursday's derby against Manchester United.

"I think the referees have to stop this. I am very disappointed. It is not the first time, there have been a couple of times. If we have to talk about referees, people are going to say 'we complain' but when we see the highlights, for me it is very disappointing. Maybe on Thursday we are going to have a better referee or maybe play without a referee - I'd prefer that," he told reporters.

"Definitely [the goal should have stood], and it was a penalty and something more. But what can we do? If we talk about the referee the FA is going to come in for the punishment if we think like that, but I think I need to sleep and rest and forget this game.

"They're a great club, great players. They played well and I think they deserved the win but at the end of the day we are very sad because when we see afterwards the highlights - the big mistake of the referee.

"[Qualifying for the Champions League] is going to be difficult, it is very tight. United are doing well, Arsenal are going to have confidence and Liverpool lost but it is not finished yet. This league is going to be very tough. It is a very big game, an important game. We have to do the job and we will see what can happen. We hope we are going to have a good referee."

City's defeat to Arsenal means that Pep Guardiola is now almost guaranteed to end the season without a trophy for the first time in his managerial career.