Apr 23, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-1
Man CityManchester City
Monreal (71'), Sanchez (101')
Sanchez (25'), Xhaka (105')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Aguero (62')
Fernandinho (69'), De Bruyne (89'), Sane (102'), Delph (105'), Otamendi (115')

Yaya Toure slams "disappointing" refereeing decisions

Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
© SilverHub
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure criticises the performance of referee Craig Pawson and his assistants during his side's 2-1 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Arsenal.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 13:57 UK

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has criticised the performance of referee Craig Pawson and his assistants during Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with Arsenal.

City saw a Sergio Aguero goal controversially ruled out at Wembley after the officials deemed that the ball had gone out of play before the Argentine converted Leroy Sane's cross, although replays showed that it should have stood.

Aguero was also denied a penalty early in the match, which Arsenal went on to win 2-1 after extra time, and Toure suggested that it would be better to play without a referee in Thursday's derby against Manchester United.

"I think the referees have to stop this. I am very disappointed. It is not the first time, there have been a couple of times. If we have to talk about referees, people are going to say 'we complain' but when we see the highlights, for me it is very disappointing. Maybe on Thursday we are going to have a better referee or maybe play without a referee - I'd prefer that," he told reporters.

"Definitely [the goal should have stood], and it was a penalty and something more. But what can we do? If we talk about the referee the FA is going to come in for the punishment if we think like that, but I think I need to sleep and rest and forget this game.

"They're a great club, great players. They played well and I think they deserved the win but at the end of the day we are very sad because when we see afterwards the highlights - the big mistake of the referee.

"[Qualifying for the Champions League] is going to be difficult, it is very tight. United are doing well, Arsenal are going to have confidence and Liverpool lost but it is not finished yet. This league is going to be very tough. It is a very big game, an important game. We have to do the job and we will see what can happen. We hope we are going to have a good referee."

City's defeat to Arsenal means that Pep Guardiola is now almost guaranteed to end the season without a trophy for the first time in his managerial career.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 