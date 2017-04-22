Middlesbrough manager Steve Agnew insists that he has no qualms with backup goalkeeper Brad Guzan filling in for the injured Victor Valdes.

Guzan was drafted into the starting lineup instead of the injured Victor Valdes for Monday's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal and is expected to retain his place in the side at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Valdes's injury comes at a pivotal time in the season for Boro, who sit six points from safety with six games remaining, but Agnew has no qualms with Guzan replacing the Spaniard.

"Brad Guzan has been great this season. He was in earlier on in the season and performed very, very well and again I thought he was very, very competent the other night," he told reporters.

"We have to remember he's played seven, eight years in the Premier League with Aston Villa, so he's an experienced goalkeeper.

"They sit and watch videos of the opposition and they know exactly the strengths and weaknesses of Bournemouth in an attacking sense. It's the experience that Brad brings - and Dimi, obviously - that gives you confidence."

Guzan has kept two clean sheets in his four league appearances this season.