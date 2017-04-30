Apr 30, 2017 at 2.05pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
vs.
Man CityManchester City
 

Team News: Gabriel Jesus starts as Manchester City make five changes for Middlesbrough

Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
Manchester City have made five changes ahead of their Premier League trip to Middlesbrough on Sunday.
Manchester City have made five changes ahead of their Premier League trip to Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Gabriel Jesus makes his first start since February 13 while Wilfredo Caballero replaces the injured Claudio Bravo in goal and Aleix Garcia makes his first league start in place of Leroy Sane.

In addition, Pablo Zabaleta and Raheem Sterling are relegated to the bench as Gael Clichy and Jesus Navas are reinstarted in the starting line-up.

Meanwhile there is just one change for struggling Boro as Fabio da Silva replaces Daniel Ayala, while Gaston Ramirez is out of the squad altogether.

Middlesbrough: Guzan, Fabio, Chambers, Gibson, Friend, Clayton, de Roon, Forshaw, Stuani, Downing, Negredo
Subs: Konstantopoulos, Bernardo, Fischer, Barragan, Bamford, Gestede, Traore

Manchester City: Caballero, Kompany, Kolarov, Otamendi, Clichy, Navas, Fernandinho, Garcia, De Bruyne, Jesus, Aguero
Subs: Gunn, Sagna, Zabaleta, Fernando, Sterling, Nolito, Sane

Middlesbrough caretaker manager Steve Agnew celebrates the victory over Sunderland on April 26, 2017
