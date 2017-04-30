Apr 30, 2017 at 2.05pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
vs.
Man CityManchester City
 

Steve Agnew: 'Middlesbrough are in a better place after Sunderland win'

Middlesbrough caretaker manager Steve Agnew celebrates the victory over Sunderland on April 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough manager Steve Agnew is looking forward to pitting his wits against Man City boss Pep Guardiola as his side look to build on their win over Sunderland.
Middlesbrough manager Steve Agnew has insisted that his side have gained confidence in their survival bid following their 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Sunderland on Wednesday.

A solitary Marten de Roon strike saw Boro win the battle of the bottom two to keep their faint hopes of avoiding the drop alive, with six points now separating them from safety.

Boro do face a difficult run-in with three of the top four still to come, starting with Manchester City on Sunday, but Agnew is relishing the opportunity to pit his wits against Pep Guardiola at the Riverside.

"I've admired Pep for many, many years. I used to watch and analyse his teams when he was at Barcelona. I've nothing but admiration for him. I watched the Manchester United game last night and as a coach it's just the same as the players - that's my direct competition and it would be great to put one over him," Agnew told reporters.

"They (Barcelona) were just amazing, the way that they passed the ball. They were a possession-based team but with lots of creativity, lots of movement and talented, talented players that could score goals. When you come into a different country it is different, and England's different to Spain and different to Germany. He's a top, top coach and I'm sure he will become successful at Manchester City.

"That's where the players certainly get the confidence and belief from - winning football matches. We have to remember that it's been a long time since we last won a Premier League game, four months, so I'm confident the players will be in a much better place. We know the situation that we're in and we know we have to win more matches but it definitely puts us in a better place at the moment."

After the visit of City on Sunday, Boro face away games against Chelsea and Liverpool with a home clash against Southampton sandwiched in between.

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
 Middlesbrough caretaker manager Steve Agnew celebrates the victory over Sunderland on April 26, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 