Apr 30, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-0
Arsenal
Alli (55'), Kane (58' pen.)
Kane (72')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Paulista (70'), Giroud (73'), Monreal (76')

Jan Vertonghen: 'We will keep pressure on Chelsea'

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen calls on his side to keep the pressure on leaders Chelsea in the Premier League title race following their 2-0 win over Arsenal.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 19:37 UK

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has called on his side to continue to keep the pressure on Chelsea in the Premier League title race.

Spurs beat North London rivals Arsenal 2-0 at White Hart Lane this afternoon to cut the gap at the top of the table back down to four points with just four games of the season remaining.

Goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane ensured that the title race remains alive as Tottenham chalked up a ninth straight league win, and Vertonghen believes that his side wanted the points more than the Gunners.

"It was a massive game in so many different ways," he told Sky Sports News.

"We showed from the start we wanted to win more than them, and that we want to stay in the title race. It was a great performance throughout the team, from Hugo (Lloris) to Harry.

"We can't do anything else other than keep on winning games and putting pressure on them. If we win our game on Friday it'll be down to one point and then let's see what they do."

Tottenham's next match comes against West Ham United on Friday.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
