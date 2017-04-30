Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen calls on his side to keep the pressure on leaders Chelsea in the Premier League title race following their 2-0 win over Arsenal.

Spurs beat North London rivals Arsenal 2-0 at White Hart Lane this afternoon to cut the gap at the top of the table back down to four points with just four games of the season remaining.

Goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane ensured that the title race remains alive as Tottenham chalked up a ninth straight league win, and Vertonghen believes that his side wanted the points more than the Gunners.

"It was a massive game in so many different ways," he told Sky Sports News.

"We showed from the start we wanted to win more than them, and that we want to stay in the title race. It was a great performance throughout the team, from Hugo (Lloris) to Harry.

"We can't do anything else other than keep on winning games and putting pressure on them. If we win our game on Friday it'll be down to one point and then let's see what they do."

Tottenham's next match comes against West Ham United on Friday.