Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has said that his team have "lots of confidence" entering the final stages of the Premier League season after recording an impressive 3-0 victory at Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Second-half goals from Pedro, Gary Cahill and Willian secured all three points for Chelsea, who have moved seven points clear of second-place Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League table.

Conte, however, has insisted that the race for the title is not finished, and has called on his players to remain focused in the final stages of the 2016-17 campaign.

"A good win. Everton are a strong team and they prepared the game well, so we must be pleased. We had a lot of patience for the right moment to hit, and we deserved the win," Conte told Sky Sports News.

"In this type of game it's easy to lose your head, lose your balance. For this reason at half-time I told them to be calm and to stay in the game. We scored an amazing goal with Pedro, then the second and third, but it was not so easy.

"This gives us lots of confidence. Now it is important to prepare the final rush. If in the next game against Middlesbrough you don't win you lose this victory. We must look step by step."

Chelsea have now won 26 of their 34 Premier League matches this season.