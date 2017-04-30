Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane believes that his side could have won by more during their 2-0 North London derby victory over Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has claimed that his side could have won by more during their 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the North London derby at White Hart Lane this afternoon.

Dele Alli and Kane scored within three minutes of each other in the second half as Spurs kept the title race alive against their local rivals in what was the final derby at White Hart Lane before Spurs move stadium.

The victory also ensured that Tottenham will finish above Arsenal for the first time since 1995, and Kane believes that his side were well worthy of the result.

"Incredible. We obviously wanted to finish the last north London derby here on a high note and we did that," he told Sky Sports News.

"We were fantastic from the back all the way forward. We worked hard - we outworked them - we created the better chances and probably should have had a couple more in that first half.

"What a day. It's been a great weekend for us. The fans have got the bragging rights for now but we've still got four important games to finish off."

The win means Tottenham now sit four points adrift of Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table with four games remaining.