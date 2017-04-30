New Transfer Talk header

Real Madrid 'consider Benjamin Mendy swoop'

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
A report claims that Real Madrid could move for AS Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.
Sunday, April 30, 2017

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a summer move for AS Monaco defender Benjamin Mendy.

The 22-year-old joined Monaco from Marseille last summer, and the left-back has made 36 appearances for the Champions League semi-finalists in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign.

According to AS, Mendy's recent performances have attracted the attention of Real Madrid, who want to sign a new left-back this summer to provide competition and cover for Marcelo at the Bernabeu.

Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the France international, but it is understood that Real Madrid are confident of enticing Mendy to Spain.

Monaco are currently three points at the top of Ligue 1 as they chase their first French league title since 2000.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
