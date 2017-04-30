A report claims that Real Madrid could move for AS Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a summer move for AS Monaco defender Benjamin Mendy.

The 22-year-old joined Monaco from Marseille last summer, and the left-back has made 36 appearances for the Champions League semi-finalists in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign.

According to AS, Mendy's recent performances have attracted the attention of Real Madrid, who want to sign a new left-back this summer to provide competition and cover for Marcelo at the Bernabeu.

Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the France international, but it is understood that Real Madrid are confident of enticing Mendy to Spain.

Monaco are currently three points at the top of Ligue 1 as they chase their first French league title since 2000.