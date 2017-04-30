Reports in Spain suggest that Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid.

The Spaniard came close to joining the La Liga giants two years ago, but the paperwork was not filed before the deadline, forcing him to make a U-turn and sign a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

According to Marca, Real are determined not to make the same mistake this time round and have moved quick to reach a personal agreement with De Gea.

The report goes on to say that Los Blancos will now need to negotiate with the Red Devils, who could be keen to land Alvaro Morata or James Rodriguez as part of the deal.

De Gea has kept 96 clean sheets and conceded just 270 goals in his 266 Man United appearances since his move from Atletico Madrid in 2011.