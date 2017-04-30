New Transfer Talk header

Report: David de Gea agrees personal terms with Real Madrid

David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Reports in Spain suggest that Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 11:54 UK

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has already agreed terms with Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Spaniard came close to joining the La Liga giants two years ago, but the paperwork was not filed before the deadline, forcing him to make a U-turn and sign a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

According to Marca, Real are determined not to make the same mistake this time round and have moved quick to reach a personal agreement with De Gea.

The report goes on to say that Los Blancos will now need to negotiate with the Red Devils, who could be keen to land Alvaro Morata or James Rodriguez as part of the deal.

De Gea has kept 96 clean sheets and conceded just 270 goals in his 266 Man United appearances since his move from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

