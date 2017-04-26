Apr 26, 2017 at 8.30pm UK at ​Riazor
DeportivoDeportivo La Coruna
2-6
Real Madrid
Andone (35'), Joselu (84')
Arribas (68'), Joselu (92'), Colak (93')
FT(HT: 1-3)
Morata (1'), Rodriguez (14', 66'), Vasquez (44'), Isco (77'), Casemiro (87')
Isco (68')

Zinedine Zidane hails "tremendous" Isco

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane pays tribute to Isco following the Spaniard's impressive performance in Wednesday's 6-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 14:36 UK

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has paid tribute to "tremendous" Isco after the Spaniard starred in Los Blancos' 6-2 victory at Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga on Wednesday night.

Isco netted his team's fifth of the night in La Coruna, while the Spaniard also set up Alvaro Morata in the first minute as the Madrid giants bounced back from Sunday night's El Clasico defeat in impressive fashion.

Isco's future at the Bernabeu is still unclear as the midfielder prepares to enter the final 12 months of his contract, but Zidane appears desperate to keep the 25-year-old after claiming that "he can do things that few others can".

"He [Isco] has been tremendous, he can do things that few others can, and he showed that on the pitch," Zidane told reporters.

"We are very happy for all of the players, there are a lot who don't always play and I am very happy for them. I enjoyed it, with very attacking players we still had balance. We had a lot of quality, James [Rodriguez], Marco [Asensio] and Isco were very good."

Real Madrid are currently level with Barcelona on 78 points at the top of La Liga, while Los Blancos still have a game in hand.

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane during the Spanish league 'Clasico' football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2015.
