Zinedine Zidane: 'Real Madrid squad rotation not unjust'

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane insists that he has "immense respect" for each and every one of his players, having constantly chopped and changed his side of late.
Zinedine Zidane has insisted that the team comes before individuals as Real Madrid go in search of a first La Liga title triumph in five years.

The Frenchman has chopped and changed his starting lineup in recent weeks to contend with a hectic fixture list, including last time out when a second-string side cruised to a 6-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna.

Fringe players such as Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio and James Rodriguez have impressed when called upon, but Zidane is expected to make mass changes once again this weekend for the visit of Valencia.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday's match, Zidane said: "I do not think [rotation] is unjust. I don't think that's how I behave. It's the complete opposite. I have immense respect for my players.

"At other clubs, for example, the reserves do not play a minute except in emergencies. The group comes first and all the players are important, that's something we have seen.

"But we can only play with 11 players. You may think that I play certain players in some games and the others play in different ones, like an 'A' and 'B' side, but I don't see it that way."

Madrid, who made nine changes in all for their emphatic win over Deportivo in midweek, sit second in the La Liga table but have a game in hand to play on leaders Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
