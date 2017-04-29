New Transfer Talk header

Report: Chelsea lead race for AS Monaco ace Tiemoue Bakayoko

Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
A report claims that Chelsea have stolen a match on their rivals in pursuit of AS Monaco's defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.
Premier League leaders Chelsea are reportedly at the front of the queue to land in-demand AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer.

The 22-year-old is already said to have been watched up close by scouts from Manchester United, Arsenal and Juventus in recent weeks after impressing for the French side domestically and in Europe.

Bakayoko has made 42 appearances for Monaco this term, playing a key role in Les Monegasques' charge to the top of Ligue 1 and their run to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

According to L'Equipe, Chelsea are the team currently leading the pursuit and are now seen as the favourites to sign the recently-capped France international ahead of next season.

Defensive midfielder Bakayoko has averaged 5.1 interceptions and five tackles per game in 2016-17.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
