Apr 29, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
2-1
Valencia
Ronaldo (27'), Marcelo (86')
Casemiro (52'), Morata (78'), Modric (82')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Parejo (82')
Parejo (21'), Lato (25'), Garay (56'), Mangala (64'), Mina (77')

Zinedine Zidane hails Real Madrid determination after win over Valencia

Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane hails his team's determination after a late goal from Marcelo secured a 2-1 win over Valencia and kept the pressure on Barcelona.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 21:45 UK

Zinedine Zidane has hailed Real Madrid's resolve after a late goal from Marcelo secured a 2-1 win over Valencia at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

Having recovered from their El Clasico defeat by winning 6-2 at Deportivo La Coruna on Wednesday night, Los Blancos took the lead after 27 minutes through a Cristiano Ronaldo header.

The Portugal forward then failed to convert a penalty before Dani Parejo equalised for Los Che with a 25-yard free kick, but Marcelo made sure of all three points when he drilled home four minutes from time.

"I am pleased with everyone's performance," Zidane told Sky Sports News. "Valencia kept playing their game and we couldn't find the second goal to kill the game off. We're going to have to dig in until the end.

"We weren't clinical enough right from the start, perhaps we're a bit anxious or tense, but we didn't let it get the better of us, we played our game and did a good job.

"If you don't finish the game off, you're going to struggle. Today we had chances to close the game out earlier, so that's something we can still improve on. It's true that we had half-an-hour when we slipped into our comfort zone, but that changed after the Valencia goal.

"The fans got behind us again after we conceded the goal and helped to drive the players on and there was a different feel to it. I can't explain the reason for it, but it is special to win it in the last 10 minutes, it is thrilling."

The result puts Real three points clear at the top of the La Liga table ahead of Barcelona's game at Espanyol.

Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Jurgen Klopp 'not giving up on Isco'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cristiano Ronaldo, Dani Parejo, Marcelo, Zinedine Zidane, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 2-1 Valencia - as it happened
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Marcelo nets late on as Real Madrid beat Valencia
 Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Antonio Conte: 'Impossible to guarantee Eden Hazard stay'
Zidane hails Real Madrid determinationReal Madrid hoping to nab Barca youngster?Jurgen Klopp 'not giving up on Isco'Zinedine Zidane: 'Squad rotation not unjust'Agent: 'Only four clubs can afford Mbappe'
Isco hails Real Madrid's squad depthZinedine Zidane hails "tremendous" IscoMourinho 'holds Raphael Varane talks'Result: Real Madrid put six past DeportivoLive Commentary: Deportivo 2-6 Real Madrid - as it happened
> Real Madrid Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona352564104337181
2Real Madrid34256392395381
3Atletico MadridAtletico35218665254071
4Sevilla34208660402068
5Villarreal35189852282463
6Real Sociedad35194125448661
7Athletic Bilbao341851148381059
8EibarEibar34149115245751
9Espanyol351311114547-250
10AlavesAlaves341112113240-845
11Celta Vigo33135154954-544
12Valencia35117175061-1140
13Malaga34109154049-939
14Las PalmasLas Palmas35109165266-1439
15Real Betis34107173753-1637
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo34710173757-2031
17Leganes3479183051-2130
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3559213870-3224
RGranada3548232874-4620
ROsasuna3439223582-4718
> Full Version
 