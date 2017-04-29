Apr 29, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
2-1
Valencia
Ronaldo (27'), Marcelo (86')
Casemiro (52'), Morata (78'), Modric (82')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Parejo (82')
Parejo (21'), Lato (25'), Garay (56'), Mangala (64'), Mina (77')

Result: Marcelo nets late on as Real Madrid beat Valencia

Real Madrid move three points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga after recording a 2-1 win over Valencia at the Bernabeu.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 17:11 UK

Marcelo netted an 86th-minute winner as Real Madrid moved three points clear at the top of La Liga with a 2-1 victory over Valencia in Saturday afternoon's entertaining clash at the Bernabeu.

Dani Parejo cancelled out a Cristiano Ronaldo header to leave the two teams level entering the latter stages, but Marcelo's curling effort ensured that title-chasing Los Blancos would record a vital win.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016© SilverHub

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane made eight changes to the team that started against Deportivo La Coruna last time out, with Nacho, Marcelo and James Rodriguez the only three to keep their spots in the XI.

Ronaldo and Karim Benzema returned to the final third of the field, while club captain Sergio Ramos was back from suspension following his red card in El Clasico.

As for Valencia, Joao Cancelo and Simone Zaza both missed out through suspension, while club captain Enzo Perez was still injured. There was just a fourth La Liga start of the season for 19-year-old Toni Lato at left-back, while Munir El-Haddadi, Fabian Orellana and Nani supported lone forward Santi Mina.

The visitors had a glorious chance to take the lead in the second minute when Mina, who capitalised on a poor defensive header from Ramos, broke into the Real Madrid box before testing Keylor Navas. The ball then broke straight back to the Valencia forward, but his low effort hit the outside of the post.

Real Madrid's first attempt on target came in the 12th minute when Benzema met a deep cross from Dani Carvajal, but the Frenchman's header was straight into the arms of Los Che goalkeeper Diego Alves.

Valencia remained a threat on the counter-attack, however, and Orellana sent one just wide of the post in the 17th minute after finding space between Real Madrid's two centre-backs.

A long-range Ronaldo free kick missed the Valencia crossbar in the 22nd minute, but the Portugal captain sent Real Madrid ahead with his 20th La Liga goal of the 2016-17 campaign five minutes later when he headed a brilliant Carvajal cross into the back of the net from close range.

Opportunities were few and far between in the latter stages of the first period, however, as Los Blancos entered the half-time break with just a one-goal advantage to show for their efforts.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally shows some modesty during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016© SilverHub

Valencia had a half-chance to level the scores in the 52nd minute when Carlos Soler found some space inside the Real Madrid box before hooking the ball towards the far corner, but it just cleared Navas's goal.

Real Madrid were then awarded a penalty in the 55th minute when Los Che captain Parejo clumsily felled Luka Modric inside the Valencia penalty box, moments after Benzema had rattled the post with a curling effort.

Ronaldo stepped up looking to double Real Madrid's lead, but penalty specialist Alves made a brilliant save as Valencia stayed in the match with little over 30 minutes remaining in the Spanish capital.

Benzema had another half-chance in the 63rd minute after working some space just outside the Valencia box, but the Frenchman missed the crossbar with a curling effort.

Valencia had a golden chance to level the scores 20 minutes from time when second-half substitute Rodrigo Moreno headed a Martin Montoya cross towards the top corner, but his effort just missed the post as the score stayed 1-0.

Ronaldo then had an even better opportunity for Real Madrid after meeting a far-post cross from Marco Asensio, but somehow the attacker turned the ball wide of the post from close range.

Valencia incredibly levelled the scores in the 82nd minute when Parejo bent a wonderful free kick into the top corner, stunning the Bernabeu into silence with little under 10 minutes of football remaining in the Spanish capital.

The response from Real Madrid was strong, however, and the home side regained the lead in the 86th minute courtesy of a brilliant individual goal from Marcelo, who ensured that his team would move three points clear of Barcelona ahead of their trip to Catalan rivals Espanyol on Saturday night.

Real Madrid will now switch their attention to the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, while next up for Valencia is a home La Liga fixture against already-relegated Osasuna next weekend.

Gareth Bale slaps Daniel Carvajal in the face during the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Read Next:
Carvajal: 'Red card decided El Clasico'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Zinedine Zidane, Nacho, Marcelo, James Rodriguez, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, Joao Cancelo, Simone Zaza, Enzo Perez, Toni Lato, Munir El-Haddadi, Fabian Orellana, Nani, Santi Mina, Keylor Navas, Dani Carvajal, Diego Alves, Carlos Soler, Ezequiel Garay, Dani Parejo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Rodrigo Moreno, Martin Montoya, Marco Asensio, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 2-1 Valencia - as it happened
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Marcelo nets late on as Real Madrid beat Valencia
 Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Antonio Conte: 'Impossible to guarantee Eden Hazard stay'
Real Madrid hoping to nab Barca youngster?Jurgen Klopp 'not giving up on Isco'Zinedine Zidane: 'Squad rotation not unjust'Agent: 'Only four clubs can afford Mbappe'Isco hails Real Madrid's squad depth
Zinedine Zidane hails "tremendous" IscoMourinho 'holds Raphael Varane talks'Result: Real Madrid put six past DeportivoLive Commentary: Deportivo 2-6 Real Madrid - as it happenedJames's wife: 'He wants Madrid stay'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Valencia News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 2-1 Valencia - as it happened
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Marcelo nets late on as Real Madrid beat Valencia
 Carlos Bacca hails a cab during the Europa League quarter-final between Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla on April 7, 2016
Arsenal reignite interest in AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca?
Valencia seal permanent Zaza signingMan City 'eye Gaya, Mangala swap deal'Arsenal lining up summer move for Gueye?Galatasaray interested in signing Mangala?Barcelona end interest in Bellerin?
Report: Sevilla to pounce for Jesus NavasResult: Barcelona win thriller against ValenciaLive Commentary: Barcelona 4-2 Valencia - as it happenedResult: Atletico ease past Valencia to move fourthZaza to make Valencia move permanent
> Valencia Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid34256392395381
2Barcelona342464101336878
3Atletico MadridAtletico34208660253568
4Sevilla34208660402068
5Villarreal35189852282463
6Real Sociedad35194125448661
7Athletic Bilbao341851148381059
8EibarEibar34149115245751
9Espanyol341311104544150
10AlavesAlaves341112113240-845
11Celta Vigo33135154954-544
12Valencia35117175061-1140
13Las PalmasLas Palmas34109155261-939
14Malaga34109154049-939
15Real Betis34107173753-1637
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo34710173757-2031
17Leganes3479183051-2130
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3559213870-3224
RGranada3548232874-4620
ROsasuna3439223582-4718
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 