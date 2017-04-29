Apr 29, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
vs.
Valencia
 

Live Commentary: Real Madrid vs. Valencia

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
© AFP
Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Valencia from the Bernabeu.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 14:37 UK

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Valencia from the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid's 6-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna last time out saw Zinedine Zidane's side join Barcelona on 78 points in the table, although it is Luis Enrique's outfit that lead the division on the head-to-head record.

Valencia, meanwhile, are now three games without a win in the league after suffering a 3-2 defeat at home to Real Sociedad on Wednesday night.

Follow our minute-by-minute live commentary of the action below.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
2.45pmIn terms of what is ahead for Real Madrid, they will welcome Atletico for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, before travelling to Granada in the league next weekend. Then comes the second leg of their semi-final with Atletico, before welcoming Sevilla in the league on May 14.

2.42pmIndeed, that spare match with Celta Vigo is yet to be rearranged due to Real Madrid's involvement in the Champions League. The European champions will take on Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of that competition, but it is vital that they do not take their eye off the ball in La Liga. Any slip this afternoon would hand Barcelona the chance to take control of their own destiny this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally shows some modesty during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016© SilverHub


2.38pmZidane took a risk as he made wholesale changes for the clash at the Riazor, but his second-string answered the call once again to ensure that Los Blancos joined Barcelona on 78 points in La Liga. Real Madrid are second to Barceona on the head-to-head record as things stand, although the Madrid giants still have a game in hand approaching the final weeks of the campaign.

2.35pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this warm afternoon in the Spanish capital. I shall speak about the away side a little bit later, but let's start with Real Madrid, who bounced back from last weekend's disappointing El Clasico defeat at home to Barcelona with a thumping 6-2 victory away at Deportivo on Wednesday night.

2.32pmAs for Valencia, Joao Cancelo and Simone Zaza both miss out through suspension, while club captain Enzo Perez is still injured with a muscular problem. There is just a fourth La Liga start of the season for 19-year-old Toni Lato at left-back, while Munir El-Haddadi, Fabian Orellana and Nani will support lone forward Santi Mina in what is an attacking Los Che outfit. Voro fancies it this afternoon!

Valencia's midfielder Dani Parejo celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match Valencia CF vs SD Eibar at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on May 3, 2015© Getty Images


2.28pmReal Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has made eight changes to the team that started against Deportivo last time out, with Nacho, Marcelo and James Rodriguez the only three to keep their spots in the XI. Keylor Navas returns between the sticks in place of Kiko Casilla, while captain Sergio Ramos is back from suspension. Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo return to the front three, but a calf problem keeps Gareth Bale on the sidelines. Raphael Varane, meanwhile, misses out altogether this afternoon.

2.25pmTEAMS!

REAL: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; James, Benzema, Ronaldo

VAL: Alves; Montoya, Garay, Mangala, Lato; Parejo, Soler; Munir, Orellana, Nani; Mina


2.22pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the Bernabeu. Both of these teams were in action on Wednesday night – Real Madrid winning 6-2 at Deportivo La Coruna, and Valencia losing 3-2 at home to Real Sociedad. Any changes? Let's have a look...

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016© SilverHub


2.19pmValencia recorded a 2-1 victory when the pair met at the Mestalla earlier this season, but Real Madrid did run out 3-2 winners in the corresponding clash at the Bernabeu last term. Valencia have drawn 2-2 on two of their last three visits to this stadium, however, and they have only lost one of their last six La Liga fixtures with Real Madrid. Will that impressive record continue? We shall see!

2.16pmAfternoon all! Sports Mole's live La Liga coverage continues from the Spanish capital as title-chasing Real Madrid welcome Valencia. Victory for the home side would see them move above Barcelona to the summit on the same number of matches, but Valencia have proved a tough nut to crack for Los Blancos in recent seasons. It is a meeting of two of the biggest and best-supported clubs in Spain.

Jose Luis Gaya of Valencia CF reacts during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Valencia CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu ended a 2-2 draw on May 9, 2015
Read Next:
Man City 'eye Gaya, Mangala swap deal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Zinedine Zidane, Luis Enrique, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid vs. Valencia
 Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Antonio Conte: 'Impossible to guarantee Eden Hazard stay'
 A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Real Madrid hoping to nab Barcelona youngster Marc Cucurella?
Jurgen Klopp 'not giving up on Isco'Zinedine Zidane: 'Squad rotation not unjust'Agent: 'Only four clubs can afford Mbappe'Isco hails Real Madrid's squad depthZinedine Zidane hails "tremendous" Isco
Mourinho 'holds Raphael Varane talks'Result: Real Madrid put six past DeportivoLive Commentary: Deportivo 2-6 Real Madrid - as it happenedJames's wife: 'He wants Madrid stay'James 'wants Manchester United move'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Valencia News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid vs. Valencia
 Carlos Bacca hails a cab during the Europa League quarter-final between Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla on April 7, 2016
Arsenal reignite interest in AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca?
 Simone Zaza of Juventus in action against Napoli on September 26, 2015
Valencia confirm permanent signing of Juventus striker Simone Zaza
Man City 'eye Gaya, Mangala swap deal'Arsenal lining up summer move for Gueye?Galatasaray interested in signing Mangala?Barcelona end interest in Bellerin?Report: Sevilla to pounce for Jesus Navas
Result: Barcelona win thriller against ValenciaLive Commentary: Barcelona 4-2 Valencia - as it happenedResult: Atletico ease past Valencia to move fourthZaza to make Valencia move permanentValencia want new time for Barca game
> Valencia Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Major League Soccer
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona342464101336878
2Real Madrid33246390385278
3Atletico MadridAtletico34208660253568
4Sevilla34208660402068
5Villarreal35189852282463
6Real Sociedad35194125448661
7Athletic Bilbao341851148381059
8EibarEibar34149115245751
9Espanyol341311104544150
10AlavesAlaves341112113240-845
11Celta Vigo33135154954-544
12Valencia34117164959-1040
13Las PalmasLas Palmas34109155261-939
14Malaga34109154049-939
15Real Betis34107173753-1637
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo34710173757-2031
17Leganes3479183051-2130
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3559213870-3224
19Granada3548232874-4620
20Osasuna3439223582-4718
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 