Live Commentary: Real Madrid vs. Valencia

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Valencia from the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid's 6-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna last time out saw Zinedine Zidane's side join Barcelona on 78 points in the table, although it is Luis Enrique's outfit that lead the division on the head-to-head record.

Valencia, meanwhile, are now three games without a win in the league after suffering a 3-2 defeat at home to Real Sociedad on Wednesday night.

Follow our minute-by-minute live commentary of the action below.