Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has left Cristiano Ronaldo out of his squad for this evening's La Liga match against Deportivo La Coruna.
The four-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has scored five goals in his last three games in all competitions, will play no part in what could be a crucial game.
Los Blancos lost their position at the top of the La Liga table on Sunday after losing 3-2 to arch rivals Barcelona in dramatic fashion.
For tonight's game, The Mirror reports that there is no place in the 19-man squad for Ronaldo or Toni Kroos, while Gareth Bale is also missing due to a calf injury, which could keep him out for the rest of the season.
Madrid and Barcelona are level on 75 points, with the Catalan giants having played a game more.