Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Real Madrid squad for La Liga trip to Deportivo

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly left out of the Real Madrid squad for tonight's La Liga match against Deportivo La Coruna.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has left Cristiano Ronaldo out of his squad for this evening's La Liga match against Deportivo La Coruna.

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has scored five goals in his last three games in all competitions, will play no part in what could be a crucial game.

Los Blancos lost their position at the top of the La Liga table on Sunday after losing 3-2 to arch rivals Barcelona in dramatic fashion.

For tonight's game, The Mirror reports that there is no place in the 19-man squad for Ronaldo or Toni Kroos, while Gareth Bale is also missing due to a calf injury, which could keep him out for the rest of the season.

Madrid and Barcelona are level on 75 points, with the Catalan giants having played a game more.

