Apr 23, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
2-3
Barcelona
Casemiro (28'), Rodriguez (85')
Casemiro (12'), Kovacic (81')
Ramos (77')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Messi (33', 93'), Rakitic (73')
Umtiti (39'), Messi (93')

Real Madrid confirm Gareth Bale calf injury

Gareth Bale goes down during the Champions League quarter-final between Wolfsburg and Real Madrid on April 6, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid confirm that Gareth Bale aggravated his calf injury after being named as a surprise starter during the 3-2 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 13:09 UK

Real Madrid have confirmed that winger Gareth Bale aggravated his calf injury during Sunday's thrilling El Clasico with Barcelona at the Bernabeu.

The 27-year-old was something of a surprise inclusion in Madrid's starting XI having been struggling with the problem in recent weeks.

Bale lasted less than 40 minutes before limping off and being replaced by Marco Asensio, and Madrid have now confirmed that he has done further damage to his previous injury.

"Following the tests carried out on Gareth Bale by the Sanitas Medical Services, the player has been diagnosed with a grade two injury in his left calf. His recovery will continue to be assessed," read a statement on the club's official website.

No timescale has been given for the Wales international's recovery, although he is expected to be sidelined for around a month, which would see him miss both legs of Real's Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Read Next:
Zidane has no Gareth Bale regrets
>
View our homepages for Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona - as it happened
 Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Eden Hazard in no rush to sign new contract at Chelsea
 Gareth Bale goes down during the Champions League quarter-final between Wolfsburg and Real Madrid on April 6, 2016
Real Madrid confirm Gareth Bale calf injury
Zidane has no Gareth Bale regretsMarcelo accepts blame for Clasico defeatButragueno blasts Ramos red cardSergio Ramos: "Red card was excessive"Zinedine Zidane: 'We lost our heads'
Carvajal: 'Red card decided El Clasico'Karembeu urges Real Madrid to sign MbappeResult: Barca battle back at Bernabeu to take top spotTeam News: Gareth Bale returns for El ClasicoGriezmann 'will consider United, Real'
> Real Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona33236494326275
2Real Madrid32236384364875
3Atletico MadridAtletico33208560243668
4Sevilla33198658391965
5Villarreal33169848272157
6Athletic Bilbao33175114637956
7Real Sociedad33174124945455
8EibarEibar33148115245750
9Espanyol331310104443149
10Celta Vigo32135144852-444
11AlavesAlaves331111113240-844
12Valencia33117154756-940
13Las PalmasLas Palmas33109145258-639
14Real Betis33107163651-1537
15Malaga3399153849-1136
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo33710163551-1631
17Leganes3369182751-2427
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3358203666-3023
19Granada3348212770-4320
20Osasuna3339213475-4118
> Full Version
 