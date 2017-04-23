Apr 23, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
2-3
Barcelona
Casemiro (28'), Rodriguez (85')
Casemiro (12'), Kovacic (81')
Ramos (77')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Messi (33', 93'), Rakitic (73')
Umtiti (39'), Messi (93')

Andres Iniesta: 'Lionel Messi is a blessing'

Andres Iniesta of Barcelona and Spain happily poses for photographs at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015 at the Kongresshaus on January 11, 2016
© Getty Images
Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta pays tribute to Lionel Messi after the Argentine decided El Clasico away to Real Madrid on Sunday night.
European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 11:18 UK

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has insisted that "it is an honour for the club" to have Lionel Messi, with the Argentine "a blessing" for the Catalan giants.

Messi scored his 499th and 500th goals for Barcelona on Sunday night as the Spanish champions came from behind to record a 3-2 victory at Real Madrid in a spectacular El Clasico.

Messi's second of the night was a last-gasp winner in the 93rd minute, and Iniesta has paid tribute to "the true greatness" of the 29-year-old following another remarkable performance.

"I think the true greatness of Leo is that he never ceases to amaze even after so many years. It is an honour for the club to have him as he is a blessing," Iniesta told reporters.

The victory at the Bernabeu saw Barcelona move above Real Madrid to the top of La Liga on the head-to-head record, although Zinedine Zidane's side still have a game in hand approaching the final weeks of the campaign.

Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016

