Live Commentary: El Clasico - Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the Spanish capital with our extensive updates below.
6.17pmLos Blancos still have a game in hand to play on their rivals, meaning that the onus is very much on the visitors to go all out for the victory this evening. It is also worth pointing out that head-to-head comes into effect to separate teams on the same number of points if required, so a win for the Catalan club on enemy territory and they will temporarily climb to the summit and really increase the pressure.
6.15pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the El Clasico showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Estadio Bernabeu. This is a truly massive clash at the top of La Liga, with just three points separating the two heavyweight sides heading into the final month of another intriguing campaign in the Spanish top flight.