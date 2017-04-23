Live Commentary: El Clasico - Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the El Clasico showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Estadio Bernabeu.

The onus is on the visitors to pick up victory on enemy territory this evening, as they trail their rivals by three points at the top after playing a game more.

Head-to-head comes into effect in La Liga if required, making this clash even more important, but it is Los Blancos who head into this match on the back of a better run of fun after going 10 league games without defeat.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the Spanish capital with our extensive updates below.