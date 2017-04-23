Apr 23, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
vs.
Barcelona
 

Live Commentary: El Clasico - Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the El Clasico showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Estadio Bernabeu.
Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the El Clasico showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Estadio Bernabeu.

The onus is on the visitors to pick up victory on enemy territory this evening, as they trail their rivals by three points at the top after playing a game more.

Head-to-head comes into effect in La Liga if required, making this clash even more important, but it is Los Blancos who head into this match on the back of a better run of fun after going 10 league games without defeat.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the Spanish capital with our extensive updates below.


6.17pmLos Blancos still have a game in hand to play on their rivals, meaning that the onus is very much on the visitors to go all out for the victory this evening. It is also worth pointing out that head-to-head comes into effect to separate teams on the same number of points if required, so a win for the Catalan club on enemy territory and they will temporarily climb to the summit and really increase the pressure.

6.15pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the El Clasico showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Estadio Bernabeu. This is a truly massive clash at the top of La Liga, with just three points separating the two heavyweight sides heading into the final month of another intriguing campaign in the Spanish top flight.

Luka Modric in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
