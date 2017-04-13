A report claims that David de Gea is free to swap Manchester United for Real Madrid at the end of the season, should Toni Kroos head the opposite way.

Manchester United are reportedly willing to let goalkeeper David de Gea leave for Real Madrid in the summer, as long as Toni Kroos is included as part of the deal.

The Spain international is said to be among Los Blancos' top targets for the off-season, two years after a last-ditch bid fell through due to paperwork issues.

According to The Independent, United are aware that De Gea will likely want to return to the Spanish capital, but will take as hard a negotiation stance as possible with Madrid.

It is claimed that the Red Devils are more interested in bringing world-class players directly on board rather than receiving a big cash sum for their first-choice stopper, with former Bayern Munich midfielder Kroos the man they want.

United boss Jose Mourinho would also accept a player-plus-cash offer which will see Casemiro switch sides, however, with midfield reinforcements at the top of his transfer wishlist.