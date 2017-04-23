Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric hopes to be able to "console" Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic following Sunday night's La Liga clash at the Bernabeu.

The second El Clasico of the 2016-17 campaign will take place in the Spanish capital on Sunday night as La Liga leaders Real Madrid welcome second-place Barcelona, who are three points off the pace in the table.

Victory for Real Madrid would place Los Blancos in a very strong position in Spain's top flight, and Modric is hoping to get one over on his fellow Croatian international Rakitic this weekend.

"I have not spoken to Rakitic, we are all preparing for the game in peace," Modric told Sportske novosti. "We will hug and talk after the match – hopefully I will have to console him."

Modric and Rakitic have played alongside each other at international level for the last 10 years.