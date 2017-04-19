Spain international Alvaro Morata reportedly plans to leave Real Madrid this summer.

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata has reportedly decided to leave Real Madrid this summer following an alleged bust-up with manager Zinedine Zidane.

The Spain international fell out with his coach in the wake of their 4-2 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League, according to Diario Gol.

Morata is said to have reacted angrily after failing to make it onto the field during the Bayern showdown, serving as an unused substitute.

The 24-year-old has scored 12 goals in 21 appearances since rejoining Real from Juventus in 2016, but has struggled to hold down first-team football.

Chelsea and Manchester United are rumoured to be in the hunt for Morata.