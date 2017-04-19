New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Alvaro Morata 'to leave Real Madrid this summer'

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
© Getty Images
Spain international Alvaro Morata reportedly plans to leave Real Madrid this summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 22:03 UK

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata has reportedly decided to leave Real Madrid this summer following an alleged bust-up with manager Zinedine Zidane.

The Spain international fell out with his coach in the wake of their 4-2 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League, according to Diario Gol.

Morata is said to have reacted angrily after failing to make it onto the field during the Bayern showdown, serving as an unused substitute.

The 24-year-old has scored 12 goals in 21 appearances since rejoining Real from Juventus in 2016, but has struggled to hold down first-team football.

Chelsea and Manchester United are rumoured to be in the hunt for Morata.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Ronaldo 'frustrated with whistles'
>
View our homepages for Alvaro Morata, Zinedine Zidane, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 4-2 Bayern Munich - as it happened
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Alvaro Morata 'to leave Real Madrid this summer'
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Real Madrid through to Champions League semi-finals
Ronaldo 'frustrated with whistles'Team News: Lewandowski starts against MadridMadrid 'given go-ahead for £100m Hazard deal'Preview: Real Madrid vs. Bayern MunichBenzema: 'Hazard would fit Real Madrid'
Gareth Bale 'to miss Bayern clash'Zidane in line for new Real Madrid deal?Bale: 'CL is key for Real Madrid'Arsenal eye Benzema as Sanchez replacement?Enrique: 'Barca ready for Juve, Madrid'
> Real Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid31236282334975
2Barcelona32226491306172
3Atletico MadridAtletico32198559243565
4Sevilla32188656391762
5Villarreal32159846262054
6Athletic Bilbao32165114537853
7Real Sociedad32164124845352
8EibarEibar32148105244850
9Espanyol32131094442249
10Celta Vigo31135134851-344
11AlavesAlaves321110113139-843
12Valencia32117144754-740
13Las PalmasLas Palmas32108145157-638
14Real Betis3297163551-1634
15Malaga3289153649-1333
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo32710153550-1531
17Leganes3269172649-2327
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3257203464-3022
19Granada3248202768-4120
20Osasuna3238213273-4117
> Full Version
 