Apr 23, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
vs.
Barcelona
 

Zinedine Zidane: 'El Clasico just another game'

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane denies that his team will as good as secure the La Liga title if they beat Barcelona on Sunday night.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has denied suggestions that his team will as good as secure the La Liga title if they overcome Barcelona at the Bernabeu on Sunday night.

Los Blancos are currently three points clear of second-place Barcelona at the top of the Spanish table, while the Madrid giants still have a game in hand over the reigning champions.

Zidane, however, has denied that the second Clasico of the season will decide the destination of this season's Spanish title, insisting that the key fixture is 'just another game'.

"Will Clasico decide the league? We won't have won the league, it's another game and there'll still be six after that," Zidane, who is chasing a second successive Champions League title as head coach, told reporters.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in 16 home games during the 2016-17 La Liga season, recording 12 wins and scoring 40 times in the process.

Luka Modric in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid31236282334975
2Barcelona32226491306172
3Atletico MadridAtletico33208560243668
4Sevilla33198658391965
5Villarreal33169848272157
6Real Sociedad33174124945455
7Athletic Bilbao32165114537853
8EibarEibar32148105244850
9Espanyol331310104443149
10Celta Vigo32136134851-345
11AlavesAlaves321110113139-843
12Valencia33117154756-940
13Las PalmasLas Palmas32108145157-638
14Malaga3399153849-1136
15Real Betis3398163551-1635
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo33710163551-1631
17Leganes3369182751-2427
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3358203666-3023
19Granada3348212770-4320
20Osasuna3339213475-4118
