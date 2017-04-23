Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane denies that his team will as good as secure the La Liga title if they beat Barcelona on Sunday night.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has denied suggestions that his team will as good as secure the La Liga title if they overcome Barcelona at the Bernabeu on Sunday night.

Los Blancos are currently three points clear of second-place Barcelona at the top of the Spanish table, while the Madrid giants still have a game in hand over the reigning champions.

Zidane, however, has denied that the second Clasico of the season will decide the destination of this season's Spanish title, insisting that the key fixture is 'just another game'.

"Will Clasico decide the league? We won't have won the league, it's another game and there'll still be six after that," Zidane, who is chasing a second successive Champions League title as head coach, told reporters.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in 16 home games during the 2016-17 La Liga season, recording 12 wins and scoring 40 times in the process.