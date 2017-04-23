Gareth Bale returns to the Real Madrid starting XI for their El Clasico showdown with Barcelona.

The Welshman has overcome a calf injury to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in a three-pronged attack.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane has a defensive crisis of sorts to contend with, with Sergio Ramos and Nacho essential inclusions as his only recognised centre-backs.

Marcelo and Dani Carvajal will occupy the wing-back positions, in front of a three-man midfield comprising Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos.

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has drafted in Paco Alcacer up front after Neymar's suspension was upheld.

The Catalans have also opted for a three-man attack, with Alcacer joining Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi up top.

Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic join Sergio Busquets in the midfield, while former Liverpool man Javier Mascherano returns from injury to take up a place on the bench.

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo

Subs: Casilla, Asensio, Isco, Danilo, Kovacic, Morata, Rodriguez

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Alcacer

Subs: Cilessen, Alena, Digne, Gomes, Mascherano, D. Suarez, Turan

