Apr 23, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
vs.
Barcelona
 

Team News: Gareth Bale returns to Real Madrid lineup for El Clasico showdown

Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
© Getty Images
Gareth Bale returns to the Real Madrid starting XI for their El Clasico showdown with Barcelona.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 19:08 UK

Gareth Bale has returned to the Real Madrid starting XI for this evening's El Clasico showdown with Barcelona.

The Welshman has overcome a calf injury to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in a three-pronged attack.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane has a defensive crisis of sorts to contend with, with Sergio Ramos and Nacho essential inclusions as his only recognised centre-backs.

Marcelo and Dani Carvajal will occupy the wing-back positions, in front of a three-man midfield comprising Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos.

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has drafted in Paco Alcacer up front after Neymar's suspension was upheld.

The Catalans have also opted for a three-man attack, with Alcacer joining Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi up top.

Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic join Sergio Busquets in the midfield, while former Liverpool man Javier Mascherano returns from injury to take up a place on the bench.

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo
Subs: Casilla, Asensio, Isco, Danilo, Kovacic, Morata, Rodriguez

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Alcacer
Subs: Cilessen, Alena, Digne, Gomes, Mascherano, D. Suarez, Turan

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
Report: Barcelona want Christian Eriksen
