Apr 23, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
2-3
Barcelona
Casemiro (28'), Rodriguez (85')
Casemiro (12'), Kovacic (81')
Ramos (77')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Messi (33', 93'), Rakitic (73')
Umtiti (39'), Messi (93')

Luis Enrique celebrates El Clasico success

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique hails his team for overcoming "tiredness" to record a last-gasp 3-2 victory away to Real Madrid on Sunday night.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 09:41 UK

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has branded Sunday night's El Clasico at the Bernabeu, which the reigning La Liga champions won 3-2, "a match between two great teams".

Lionel Messi scored twice in the La Liga clash, including a 93rd-minute winner, as Barcelona moved above Real Madrid in the table with a last-gasp victory against the 10-man hosts.

Enrique has claimed that "tiredness" for both Barcelona and Real Madrid meant that mistakes were made during the clash in Madrid, but the Spaniard has paid tribute to his team for coming through the tough fixture.

"It was a match between two great teams, who could win any of the two trophies. In terms of rhythm, our previous games in the Champions League were noticeable. Some of the lads were seen to have asked for water on the touchlines," Enrique told reporters.

"Tiredness meant both two teams conceded too much. It was a game that was very demanding physically and mentally. The win is an injection of huge morale on a great day for Catalans, with the celebration of Sant Jordi."

Next up for Barcelona is a home match against relegation-threatened Osasuna on Wednesday night.

