Apr 26, 2017 at 8.30pm UK at ​Riazor
DeportivoDeportivo La Coruna
0-2
Real Madrid
 
LIVE
Morata (1'), Rodriguez (14')

Live Commentary: Deportivo La Coruna 0-2 Real Madrid

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
© AFP
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the La Liga clash between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid from the Riazor.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 20:51 UK

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid from the Riazor.

Deportivo have only won one of their last six in the league, with that run of form seeing Pepe Mel's side drop down to 16th position, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, relinquished first position to Barcelona at the weekend after suffering a 3-2 home defeat in El Clasico, and Zinedine Zidane's side are now three points off the pace following Barcelona's win over Osasuna earlier tonight.

Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage of the action below.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
22 minPossession football from Real Madrid as they pass and probe in a deep position, which is at least giving Deportivo some time to breathe. No Ronaldo, no Bale, no Benzema, no Kroos, no Modric. That list goes on, but it has been a sensational opening 22 minutes from the visiting outfit.

19 min... Isco's free kick hits the Deportivo wall before bouncing behind for a corner kick.

18 minReal Madrid have a free kick in a dangerous area as Alex brings Vasquez to the deck...

17 minGOAL DISALLOWED! Morata has the ball in the back of the net once again, but the offside flag is raised. It looked level, but Deportivo have been saved by the offside flag here.

15 minWell, that was coming. Real Madrid have their second of the match as James flicks a low cross from Vasquez into the back of the net. The away side are absolutely irresistible at the moment.

14 minGOAL! Deportivo 0-2 Real Madrid (James)

13 minPOST! Asensio hits one from distance, and the attacker's effort smashes the outside of the post before bouncing away. Real Madrid could well be four goals ahead at this stage.

11 minSAVE! Lux keeps out a strike from Morata as chances continue to arrive!

10 minThe match has just settled in the last couple of minutes, with Deportivo enjoying more of the ball in the final third of the field. You just get the feeling that the next goal tonight - if there indeed is one - could be vital. I am not confident that this Real Madrid defence will keep a clean sheet here.

8 minIsco hits one from distance after finding space outside the Deportivo box, but his effort just misses the far post. I would be astounded if we had seen the last of the goals in this match.

6 minSAVE! Lux gets down well to keep out a low strike from Asensio!

5 minLuisinho breaks down the right for Deportivo before looking to pick out Andone with a cross, but Nacho is on hand to head clear as Real Madrid some under some pressure from the home side.

4 minI was about to say that I could not believe that Zidane had made so many changes for this match, but this Real Madrid second string is some outfit. It has consistently performed for the Frenchman, and they are on their way to another three points. Morata has made another big point to Zidane.

2 minOh my word! Real Madrid take the lead with 53 seconds on the clock as Morata smashes the ball past Lux from inside the Deportivo box after some poor defending from the home side.

1 min... GOAL! Deportivo 0-1 Real Madrid (Morata)

0 minKICKOFF! Real Madrid kick things off in La Coruna...

8.26pmDeportivo will enter this match having won just one of their last six in the league, but they have only lost one of their last six league matches on home soil, while they recorded a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in this stadium last month. The atmosphere is rocking inside the Riazor, and Deportivo will be looking to dent Real Madrid's title bid with a positive result tonight. Kickoff is imminent!

8.24pmThe two teams are in and we are now just about five minutes from kickoff. I have spoken about Real Madrid's need for the points tonight, but what about the home side? A total of 31 points has left Deportivo down in 16th position in the table, eight points clear of the relegation zone. It has been an underwhelming campaign, but bar a late collapse, they will be playing top-flight football in the 2017-18 campaign.

8.22pmTEAMS!

DEPOR: Lux; Juanfran, Arribas, Sidnei, Luisinho; Alex, Guilherme; Gil, Colak, Kakuta; Andone

REAL: Casilla; Danilo, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo; Kovacic, Isco, James; Vasquez, Morata, Asensio


8.21pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news. Deportivo were expected to make changes following their 1-0 defeat at Real Sociedad on Sunday, but what about Real Madrid? Has Zidane decided to freshen his XI? Let's have a look at the two XIs...

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016© AFP


8.19pmReal Madrid booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Champions League with victory over Bayern Munich last week, but the Madrid giants are desperate to lift La Liga this season. The destiny of the title is still in their own hands, but defeat tonight in La Coruna and Barcelona would be in control. There is simply no downplaying the importance of tonight's fixture at the Riazor Stadium.

8.17pmIndeed, Real Madrid relinquished first position on Sunday night after suffering a 3-2 defeat in El Clasico, with Lionel Messi netting in second-half stoppage time to spectacularly win the game for the Spanish champions. Barcelona have since moved three points clear at the summit after overcoming Osasuna, although Real Madrid now have two games in hand over their rivals.

8.15pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live La Liga coverage continues from La Coruna as Deportivo La Coruna welcome Real Madrid. Deportivo are still not quite safe from the drop this season, which means that they will provide competitive opposition for a Real Madrid team that will have been wounded by their 3-2 home defeat to Barcelona at the weekend. Stay tuned for what should be an entertaining game!

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Ronaldo left out of squad for Deportivo trip
>
View our homepages for Pepe Mel, Zinedine Zidane, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Deportivo La Coruna 0-2 Real Madrid
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'tells David de Gea he can leave Manchester United this summer'
 Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Eden Hazard in no rush to sign new contract at Chelsea
James's wife: 'He wants Madrid stay'James 'wants Manchester United move'Ronaldo left out of squad for Deportivo tripReal Madrid confirm Bale calf injuryZidane has no Gareth Bale regrets
Marcelo accepts blame for Clasico defeatButragueno blasts Ramos red cardSergio Ramos: "Red card was excessive"Zinedine Zidane: 'We lost our heads'Carvajal: 'Red card decided El Clasico'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Deportivo La Coruna News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Deportivo La Coruna 0-2 Real Madrid
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Lucas Perez 'eyes Deportivo La Coruna return'
 Sexy Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Luis Suarez: 'Barcelona did not lose focus against Deportivo La Coruna'
Result: Barcelona lose away to DeportivoLive Commentary: Deportivo 2-1 Barcelona - as it happenedPepe Mel appointed new boss of DeportivoDepor sack head coach GaritanoJuanfran "calm" amid Barcelona rumours
Former Chelsea winger signs for DeportivoDeulofeu attracting interest from Europe?Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16Florin Andone "very happy" at DeportivoResult: Real Madrid rescue historic late win
> Deportivo La Coruna Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona342464101336878
2Real Madrid33246386365078
3Atletico MadridAtletico34208660253568
4Sevilla33198658391965
5Villarreal34179849272260
6Real Sociedad34184125145658
7Athletic Bilbao33175114637956
8EibarEibar33148115245750
9Espanyol341311104544150
10Celta Vigo32135144852-444
11AlavesAlaves331111113240-844
12Valencia34117164758-1140
13Las PalmasLas Palmas34109155261-939
14Malaga34109154049-939
15Real Betis33107163651-1537
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo34710173553-1831
17Leganes3479183051-2130
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3459203767-3024
19Granada3448222772-4520
20Osasuna3439223582-4718
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 