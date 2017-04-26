Real Madrid , meanwhile, relinquished first position to Barcelona at the weekend after suffering a 3-2 home defeat in El Clasico, and Zinedine Zidane 's side are now three points off the pace following Barcelona's win over Osasuna earlier tonight.

Deportivo have only won one of their last six in the league, with that run of form seeing Pepe Mel 's side drop down to 16th position, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid from the Riazor.

22 min Possession football from Real Madrid as they pass and probe in a deep position, which is at least giving Deportivo some time to breathe. No Ronaldo, no Bale, no Benzema, no Kroos, no Modric. That list goes on, but it has been a sensational opening 22 minutes from the visiting outfit.

19 min ... Isco's free kick hits the Deportivo wall before bouncing behind for a corner kick.

18 min Real Madrid have a free kick in a dangerous area as Alex brings Vasquez to the deck...

17 min GOAL DISALLOWED! Morata has the ball in the back of the net once again, but the offside flag is raised. It looked level, but Deportivo have been saved by the offside flag here.

15 min Well, that was coming. Real Madrid have their second of the match as James flicks a low cross from Vasquez into the back of the net. The away side are absolutely irresistible at the moment.

14 min GOAL! Deportivo 0-2 Real Madrid (James)

13 min POST! Asensio hits one from distance, and the attacker's effort smashes the outside of the post before bouncing away. Real Madrid could well be four goals ahead at this stage.

11 min SAVE! Lux keeps out a strike from Morata as chances continue to arrive!

10 min The match has just settled in the last couple of minutes, with Deportivo enjoying more of the ball in the final third of the field. You just get the feeling that the next goal tonight - if there indeed is one - could be vital. I am not confident that this Real Madrid defence will keep a clean sheet here.

8 min Isco hits one from distance after finding space outside the Deportivo box, but his effort just misses the far post. I would be astounded if we had seen the last of the goals in this match.

6 min SAVE! Lux gets down well to keep out a low strike from Asensio!

5 min Luisinho breaks down the right for Deportivo before looking to pick out Andone with a cross, but Nacho is on hand to head clear as Real Madrid some under some pressure from the home side.

4 min I was about to say that I could not believe that Zidane had made so many changes for this match, but this Real Madrid second string is some outfit. It has consistently performed for the Frenchman, and they are on their way to another three points. Morata has made another big point to Zidane.

2 min Oh my word! Real Madrid take the lead with 53 seconds on the clock as Morata smashes the ball past Lux from inside the Deportivo box after some poor defending from the home side.

1 min ... GOAL! Deportivo 0-1 Real Madrid (Morata)

0 min KICKOFF! Real Madrid kick things off in La Coruna...

8.26pm Deportivo will enter this match having won just one of their last six in the league, but they have only lost one of their last six league matches on home soil, while they recorded a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in this stadium last month. The atmosphere is rocking inside the Riazor, and Deportivo will be looking to dent Real Madrid's title bid with a positive result tonight. Kickoff is imminent!

8.24pm The two teams are in and we are now just about five minutes from kickoff. I have spoken about Real Madrid's need for the points tonight, but what about the home side? A total of 31 points has left Deportivo down in 16th position in the table, eight points clear of the relegation zone. It has been an underwhelming campaign, but bar a late collapse, they will be playing top-flight football in the 2017-18 campaign.

8.22pm TEAMS! DEPOR: Lux; Juanfran, Arribas, Sidnei, Luisinho; Alex, Guilherme; Gil, Colak, Kakuta; Andone REAL: Casilla; Danilo, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo; Kovacic, Isco, James; Vasquez, Morata, Asensio

8.21pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news. Deportivo were expected to make changes following their 1-0 defeat at Real Sociedad on Sunday, but what about Real Madrid? Has Zidane decided to freshen his XI? Let's have a look at the two XIs... © AFP

8.19pm Real Madrid booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Champions League with victory over Bayern Munich last week, but the Madrid giants are desperate to lift La Liga this season. The destiny of the title is still in their own hands, but defeat tonight in La Coruna and Barcelona would be in control. There is simply no downplaying the importance of tonight's fixture at the Riazor Stadium.

8.17pm Indeed, Real Madrid relinquished first position on Sunday night after suffering a 3-2 defeat in El Clasico, with Lionel Messi netting in second-half stoppage time to spectacularly win the game for the Spanish champions. Barcelona have since moved three points clear at the summit after overcoming Osasuna, although Real Madrid now have two games in hand over their rivals.