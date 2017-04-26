Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid from the Riazor.
Deportivo have only won one of their last six in the league, with that run of form seeing Pepe Mel's side drop down to 16th position, eight points clear of the relegation zone.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, relinquished first position to Barcelona at the weekend after suffering a 3-2 home defeat in El Clasico, and Zinedine Zidane's side are now three points off the pace following Barcelona's win over Osasuna earlier tonight.
Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage of the action below.
DEPOR: Lux; Juanfran, Arribas, Sidnei, Luisinho; Alex, Guilherme; Gil, Colak, Kakuta; Andone
REAL: Casilla; Danilo, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo; Kovacic, Isco, James; Vasquez, Morata, Asensio
