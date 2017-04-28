New Transfer Talk header

Jurgen Klopp 'not giving up on signing Real Madrid ace Isco'

Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Isco is still on Liverpool's radar and the Reds will rival any bids made for the Real Madrid playmaker, according to a report.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly desperate to make the most of Isco's uncertain future at Real Madrid by getting a deal over the line for the midfielder.

The 25-year-old has been tipped to exit the Bernabeu in the summer after finding himself in and out of the team, starting 16 La Liga games this term and coming off the bench a further 11 times.

Isco impressed once again in midweek when finding the net in Los Blancos' 6-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna, earning praise from boss Zinedine Zidane who claimed that the midfielder 'offers something different'.

According to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, however, Klopp is still keen on bringing the Spain international to Anfield and will attempt to rival any bids made for the creative talent.

Isco has featured 39 times for club and country overall this season, scoring 12 goals and assisting six more.

