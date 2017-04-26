Apr 26, 2017 at 8.30pm UK at ​Riazor
DeportivoDeportivo La Coruna
2-6
Real Madrid
Andone (35'), Joselu (84')
Arribas (68'), Joselu (92'), Colak (93')
FT(HT: 1-3)
Morata (1'), Rodriguez (14', 66'), Vasquez (44'), Isco (77'), Casemiro (87')
Isco (68')

Isco hails Real Madrid's squad depth

Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Real Madrid midfielder Isco claims that the Spanish giants have 'the best squad in the world'.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has claimed that Wednesday night's 6-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna was a further indication that Los Blancos have 'the best squad in the world'.

Head coach Zinedine Zidane made wholesale changes from El Clasico for the La Liga clash at the Riazor, but a second-string Real Madrid outfit ran riot in La Coruna.

Isco was among those to get his name on the scoresheet against Pepe Mel's side, and the Spanish international has paid tribute to the strength of Real Madrid's squad following the success.

"That is the greatness of a club like Madrid," Isco told beIN Sports. "It is good to have 23 starters practically in the team, it is shown when there are changes to other line-ups. That is important, whoever plays, it is not so different.

"Madrid's squad is the best in the world. Today was a pretty complete game by the whole team, on collective and individual level, which was reflected on the scoreboard. We work very hard to take our chances when they come.

"All teams have their starting XIs and the others. The important thing is that when the others play they do very well too. I feel very comfortable alongside these players it is all much easier. I do my work, as I have done since my first day here. I am very happy with how it is all going."

Isco's current contract at Real Madrid will expire in the summer of 2018.

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane during the Spanish league 'Clasico' football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2015.
Read Next:
Mourinho 'holds Raphael Varane talks'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Zinedine Zidane, Pepe Mel, Isco, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Deportivo La Coruna 2-6 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane during the Spanish league 'Clasico' football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2015.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho 'holds Raphael Varane talks'
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'tells David de Gea he can leave Manchester United this summer'
Isco hails Real Madrid's squad depthZinedine Zidane hails "tremendous" IscoResult: Real Madrid put six past DeportivoJames's wife: 'He wants Madrid stay'James 'wants Manchester United move'
Ronaldo left out of squad for Deportivo tripReal Madrid confirm Bale calf injuryHazard in no rush to sign Chelsea dealZidane has no Gareth Bale regretsMarcelo accepts blame for Clasico defeat
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona342464101336878
2Real Madrid33246390385278
3Atletico MadridAtletico34208660253568
4Sevilla33198658391965
5Villarreal34179849272260
6Real Sociedad34184125247558
7Athletic Bilbao33175114637956
8EibarEibar33148115245750
9Espanyol341311104544150
10Celta Vigo32135144852-444
11AlavesAlaves331111113240-844
12Valencia34117164959-1040
13Las PalmasLas Palmas34109155261-939
14Malaga34109154049-939
15Real Betis33107163651-1537
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo34710173757-2031
17Leganes3479183051-2130
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3459203767-3024
19Granada3448222772-4520
20Osasuna3439223582-4718
> Full Version
 