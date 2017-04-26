Isco hails Real Madrid's squad depth

Real Madrid midfielder Isco claims that the Spanish giants have 'the best squad in the world'.

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has claimed that Wednesday night's 6-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna was a further indication that Los Blancos have 'the best squad in the world'.

Head coach Zinedine Zidane made wholesale changes from El Clasico for the La Liga clash at the Riazor, but a second-string Real Madrid outfit ran riot in La Coruna.

Isco was among those to get his name on the scoresheet against Pepe Mel's side, and the Spanish international has paid tribute to the strength of Real Madrid's squad following the success.

"That is the greatness of a club like Madrid," Isco told beIN Sports. "It is good to have 23 starters practically in the team, it is shown when there are changes to other line-ups. That is important, whoever plays, it is not so different.

"Madrid's squad is the best in the world. Today was a pretty complete game by the whole team, on collective and individual level, which was reflected on the scoreboard. We work very hard to take our chances when they come.

"All teams have their starting XIs and the others. The important thing is that when the others play they do very well too. I feel very comfortable alongside these players it is all much easier. I do my work, as I have done since my first day here. I am very happy with how it is all going."

Isco's current contract at Real Madrid will expire in the summer of 2018.