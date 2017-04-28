Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggests that defender Mamadou Sakho - currently on loan at Crystal Palace - has been given the best possible diagnosis after a knee injury.

It was initially feared that Sakho had suffered a serious injury after being stretchered off during the Premier League fixture with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

However, it appears that Sakho will only miss a number of weeks, rather than months, and Klopp has suggested that the centre-back has been given the best-case scenario.

The 49-year-old is quoted by the club's official website as saying: "First of all, I think you saw the pictures with Mamadou, it looked really awful so it could have been nearly everything.

"Since we got the images from Crystal Palace, we know there are no ligaments involved, so in a situation like this - and maybe not for Crystal Palace - but for the player it's the best thing he could get.

"I think he is out for a few weeks, but that is something that will be good at the end, but at the end of the season each injury is a big blow because there is not a lot of time to recover."

Sakho has helped Palace to 16 points from eight games during his time at Selhurst Park.