Swansea City boss Paul Clement has lavished praise on his players following Sunday afternoon's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Welsh outfit fell behind to a controversial Wayne Rooney penalty on the stroke of the interval, but Gylfi Sigurdsson's free kick 11 minutes from time ensured that the points would be shared at Old Trafford.

Clement has said that he was "very proud" of his players for their display in Manchester, and was pleased that the visitors were able to secure 'a deserved equaliser' in the second period.

"I am very proud of my players today. We had a good result against Stoke last weekend but before that we had not been playing well. I felt we turned a corner against Stoke and we have shown that we have done that today by producing a very good performance," Clement told Swansea's official website.

"We have showed a lot of different qualities here. We have come to a difficult place in front of a big crowd and taken the ball and played well.

"We created some good chances and also dealt with going a goal down in difficult circumstances. We didn't feel sorry for ourselves, and the least we deserved was the equaliser we got."

Swansea remain 18th in the Premier League table, just two points behind 17th-place Hull City.