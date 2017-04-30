Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill reveals his delight following Sunday's 3-0 win at Everton in the Premier League.

Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill has revealed his delight after Sunday's 3-0 win over Everton moved the Blues a step closer to the 2016-17 Premier League title.

Cahill scored Chelsea's second in their three-goal success at Goodison Park, with the victory moving Antonio Conte's side seven points clear of second-place Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the table.

Tottenham will host Arsenal on Sunday afternoon as they look to stay in touch with Chelsea, but Cahill has claimed that the win over Everton was "a huge result" for the club.

"We get a result, it feels massive, then they [Tottenham] respond. It's been like that every week. You can see from the celebrations, this was like a cup final for us, one of our hardest with the form Everton have been in at home. To win 3-0 is fantastic," Cahill told Sky Sports News.

"It was convincing but we had to work hard for it. Pedro's goal was special, at times you need a bit of class to open up a team, that's what he did today. I'm buzzing with that, it's a huge result for us.

"We have been saying we expect Spurs to win every game and it's down to us because winning the title is in our hands. It's got be disheartening for them to have won eight or nine games on the spin, and to keep having to do it."

"But credit to them, they are pushing us to the end. They have got a huge game this afternoon but we can put our feet up now. It's over to them."

Next up for Chelsea is a home game against struggling Middlesbrough on May 8.