Hugo Lloris talks up the importance of Tottenham Hotspur's midweek win over Crystal Palace, which he believes has kept the pressure on league leaders Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris has warned leaders Chelsea that his side "will not give up" in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

The Lilywhites had to dig deep to overcome London rivals Crystal Palace in midweek, earning a 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park thanks to a long-range strike from Christian Eriksen 12 minutes from time.

Spurs have now put together an eight-match winning run, closing the gap on Chelsea in recent weeks to just four points, and with five games still left to play Lloris is hopeful of overhauling the Blues.

"We knew the context of Wednesday's match," he told reporters. "Palace were playing for their lives and were in really good shape. They beat Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea so we had been warned. But we played a very serious match.

"It was not easy to find space as they were well organised. We had to be careful too because they have talent in attack. But we showed that we can now battle and Christian's great goal got us out of jail.

"It is nice to know we can count on everybody now. There is still a long way to go in the title race. It is going to be difficult for us to overtake Chelsea - but we won't give up."

Spurs return to action on Sunday afternoon with a North London derby showdown against Arsenal at White Hart Lane.