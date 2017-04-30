Apr 30, 2017 at 2.05pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
2-2
Man CityManchester City
Negredo (38'), Chambers (77')
Stuani (16'), Forshaw (54'), Fabio (67'), de Roon (69')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Aguero (68' pen.), Jesus (85')
Kompany (31'), Sane (68'), Otamendi (76'), Sterling (81')

Gabriel Jesus sad after missing "so many chances" at Middlesbrough

Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Gabriel Jesus says that he is sad after missing "so many chances" against Middlesbrough, despite rescuing a point for Manchester City at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 13:07 UK

Gabriel Jesus has expressed his sadness at missing "so many chances" against Middlesbrough despite rescuing a point for Manchester City at the Riverside Stadium.

The Brazilian made his first start for 10 weeks on Sunday after recovering from a broken metatarsal, and helped boost Man City's Premier League top-four prospects when he headed home a Sergio Aguero cross in the 84th minute for a 2-2 draw.

"After being out for three months, I am tired. In my case I am still not 100% fit, so I missed so many chances and I am sad for that," the 20-year-old told the club's official website.

"I am learning that every game in the Premier League is really difficult and we know how difficult it is going to be until the end of the season.

"We controlled the game and missed so many chances, but at least we got a point and that is what matters."

The result on Teesside kept Man City fourth in the table, though rivals Manchester United are snapping at their heels a place and a point behind.

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Read Next:
Agnew: 'Middlesbrough full of confidence'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
An excited Kasper Schmeichel in action during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Report: Manchester United in pole position to sign Kasper Schmeichel
 Laurent Koscielny receives his marching orders during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Report: Laurent Koscielny on Manchester City, Marseille radar
 Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
Gabriel Jesus sad after missing "so many chances" at Middlesbrough
Iheanacho to be used as Aubameyang makeweight?Agnew: 'Middlesbrough full of confidence'Barnes urges Liverpool to sign Van DijkGuardiola: 'Sergio Aguero is injured'Result: Boro, Man City share points at Riverside
Team News: Five changes for Man City at BoroGuardiola rues Jesus absenceToure: 'Man United need to be more attacking'Joe Hart 'open to joining Man United'Report: Tielemans heads Man City wishlist
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 