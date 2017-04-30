Gabriel Jesus says that he is sad after missing "so many chances" against Middlesbrough, despite rescuing a point for Manchester City at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday.

The Brazilian made his first start for 10 weeks on Sunday after recovering from a broken metatarsal, and helped boost Man City's Premier League top-four prospects when he headed home a Sergio Aguero cross in the 84th minute for a 2-2 draw.

"After being out for three months, I am tired. In my case I am still not 100% fit, so I missed so many chances and I am sad for that," the 20-year-old told the club's official website.

"I am learning that every game in the Premier League is really difficult and we know how difficult it is going to be until the end of the season.

"We controlled the game and missed so many chances, but at least we got a point and that is what matters."

The result on Teesside kept Man City fourth in the table, though rivals Manchester United are snapping at their heels a place and a point behind.