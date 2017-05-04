Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino suggests that nothing should be made of his decision to rotate Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has played down his decision to start rotating Kyle Walker with Kieran Trippier.

In recent weeks, Walker - a long-time first choice at White Hart Lane - has been dropped for matches with Chelsea and Arsenal, and reports have suggested that he could be sold to Manchester City in the summer.

However, Pochettino has moved to reassure supporters that Walker remains focused on trying to chase down Chelsea in the Premier League title race, and that the scenario is no different to Danny Rose and Ben Davies occasionally being switched.

The 45-year-old told reporters: "All 21 players are focused to help achieve the things we want to achieve. I am so calm. The players are calm. They know what happens inside.

"It's important that the fans know that the players are calm and we will see at the end of the season whether the rumours are true or not."

"For me, every game is big. Crystal Palace was big. Swansea was a big game. The rotation between Danny Rose and Ben Davies, or Kyle and Trippier, you can see their performances."

Walker has made a total of 35 starts for Spurs this season, three of which came in April.