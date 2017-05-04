New Transfer Talk header

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino suggests that nothing should be made of his decision to rotate Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier.
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has played down his decision to start rotating Kyle Walker with Kieran Trippier.

In recent weeks, Walker - a long-time first choice at White Hart Lane - has been dropped for matches with Chelsea and Arsenal, and reports have suggested that he could be sold to Manchester City in the summer.

However, Pochettino has moved to reassure supporters that Walker remains focused on trying to chase down Chelsea in the Premier League title race, and that the scenario is no different to Danny Rose and Ben Davies occasionally being switched.

The 45-year-old told reporters: "All 21 players are focused to help achieve the things we want to achieve. I am so calm. The players are calm. They know what happens inside.

"It's important that the fans know that the players are calm and we will see at the end of the season whether the rumours are true or not."

"For me, every game is big. Crystal Palace was big. Swansea was a big game. The rotation between Danny Rose and Ben Davies, or Kyle and Trippier, you can see their performances."

Walker has made a total of 35 starts for Spurs this season, three of which came in April.

Kyle Walker of Tottenham during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium on August 22, 2015 in Leicester, United Kingdom.
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 