Apr 30, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-0
Arsenal
Alli (55'), Kane (58' pen.)
Kane (72')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Paulista (70'), Giroud (73'), Monreal (76')

Jan Vertonghen "very proud" of Tottenham Hotspur performance

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen sets his sights on completing a "special" farewell for White Hart Lane as his side look to go unbeaten at the stadium this term.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 14:32 UK

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has set his sights on giving White Hart Lane a "special" farewell following his side's 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino claimed bragging rights in the final North London derby at the stadium, with goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane ensuring that Spurs will finish above the Gunners in the table for the first time since 1995.

Tottenham now have only one match left at White Hart Lane before they move to Wembley while their new stadium is being completed, with that coming against Manchester United in a fortnight's time.

"It was a very good game from everyone, from start to finish. It was the perfect day to put on a performance and I'm very proud of it. We knew we had to focus," Vertonghen told reporters.

"It was the last North London derby at the Lane and that's so special for so many people. I know what it means. It was a very big day and we've one more to come. Let's hope we can make that one special too."

Tottenham have now won their last 16 matches in a row at White Hart Lane and are unbeaten at the stadium all season.

Petr Cech in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Read Next:
Cech: 'Arsenal top-four hopes all but over'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jan Vertonghen, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Bastia and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on
Atletico Madrid 'favourites to sign Arsenal target Lucas Moura'
 Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino shake hands prior to the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Petr Cech in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Petr Cech: 'Arsenal's top-four hopes are all but over'
Vertonghen "very proud" of Spurs displayKoscielny on Man City, Marseille radar?Barnes urges Liverpool to sign Van DijkWenger: 'Tottenham deserved to win'Pochettino aiming to put pressure on Chelsea
Wenger: 'Top four will be very difficult'Wenger: 'Spurs deserve PL position'Pochettino: 'Players didn't know Chelsea score'Wenger: 'We don't compare ourselves to Spurs'Pochettino focused on winning title
> Arsenal Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic: Tottenham Hotspur "the best team in the league"
 Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino shake hands prior to the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Petr Cech in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Petr Cech: 'Arsenal's top-four hopes are all but over'
Vertonghen "very proud" of Spurs displaySilva: 'No offers for Harry Maguire'Wenger: 'Tottenham deserved to win'Pochettino aiming to put pressure on ChelseaWenger: 'Top four will be very difficult'
Wenger: 'Spurs deserve PL position'Pochettino: 'Players didn't know Chelsea score'Wenger: 'We don't compare ourselves to Spurs'Pochettino focused on winning titleVertonghen: 'We will keep pressure on'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 