Hull City manager Marco Silva has challenged his side to give the club's fans a positive end to the season when they host Tottenham Hotspur at the KCOM Stadium on Sunday.

The Tigers were condemned to an immediate return to the Championship last weekend, with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace leaving them four points adrift of safety heading into the final day.

Silva's future beyond the end of the season remains uncertain following the relegation, but the Portuguese boss is first focused on giving the supporters something to cheer about.

"It is disappointing that we didn't achieve our goal (of staying up). It has been a hard week," he told reporters.

"The aim now is to finish the season on a positive note. I want our players to play with good motivation - this is our focus. I work hard and I'm happy, I enjoy the club and the fans. What they give to us is amazing.

"Spurs are a very, very good team who have enjoyed a very good season, but we want to get a result for our fans."

Defeat on Sunday would see Hull lose three matches in a row for the first time under Silva.