May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Marco Silva calls for positive end to season

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
© SilverHub
Hull City manager Marco Silva urges his side to produce a positive end to the season when the relegated Tigers host Tottenham Hotspur on the final day.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 at 14:45 UK

Hull City manager Marco Silva has challenged his side to give the club's fans a positive end to the season when they host Tottenham Hotspur at the KCOM Stadium on Sunday.

The Tigers were condemned to an immediate return to the Championship last weekend, with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace leaving them four points adrift of safety heading into the final day.

Silva's future beyond the end of the season remains uncertain following the relegation, but the Portuguese boss is first focused on giving the supporters something to cheer about.

"It is disappointing that we didn't achieve our goal (of staying up). It has been a hard week," he told reporters.

"The aim now is to finish the season on a positive note. I want our players to play with good motivation - this is our focus. I work hard and I'm happy, I enjoy the club and the fans. What they give to us is amazing.

"Spurs are a very, very good team who have enjoyed a very good season, but we want to get a result for our fans."

Defeat on Sunday would see Hull lose three matches in a row for the first time under Silva.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 