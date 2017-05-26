May 26, 2017 at 1pm UK at ​Hong Kong Stadium
KitcheeKitchee
1-4
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Lucas (89')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Heung-min (18'), Janssen (22'), Kane (84'), Sterling (91')

Result: Tottenham Hotspur cruise to friendly victory in Hong Kong

Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Youngster Kazaiah Sterling is among the goals for Tottenham Hotspur as they ease to a 4-1 victory over Kitchee in Hong Kong to round off their season with another win.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 at 15:12 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have rounded off their campaign with a straightforward 4-1 friendly win over Hong Kong champions Kitchee in the Far East.

The Lilywhites made full use of their 22-man squad for the post-season friendly, earning the win through goals from Son Heung-min, Vincent Janssen, Harry Kane and youngster Kazaiah Sterling.

A third trip to this part of the world in the past decade was shoehorned into Tottenham's schedule to help boost their global profile, with supporters treated to a couple of goals in the first half and a few more late on at the Hong Kong Stadium, including a consolation for the hard-working hosts.

Kitchee had the better of the opening stages, testing Hugo Lloris through a Jared Lum attempt and seeing Dani Cancela's header cleared off the line by Janssen.

Spurs soon found their groove, though, opening the scoring thanks to a smart finish from fan favourite Son, just a couple of minutes after he had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside.

Home keeper Wang Zhenpeng was being kept busy by Christian Eriksen, who had a few attempts on target kept out in a fairly routine manner, but there was to be no stopping Janssen's close-range finish once picked out by Ben Davies down the left.

South Korea international Son in particular was enjoying himself during his time on the pitch, cheered throughout by those in attendance, although he felt that he should have had a penalty when tripped in the box after slaloming through a few bodies.

Huang Yang failed to test replacement Spurs keeper Pau Lopez, brought on 30 minutes in for his club debut, from a good shooting position, while up the other end Janssen was denied from close to 30 yards out in the final meaningful act of a first half largely dominated by the Lilywhites.

The visitors made full use of their squad strength by bringing on six fresh pairs of legs for the remaining 45 minutes, with Kane - seven goals in his final two Premier League games - the most notable absentee as he was not used until the closing stages.

Due to the mass changes Spurs took some time to get going again, waiting until close to the hour mark until Son tested Zhenpeng with a rather tame attempt, before the Asian stopper produced a top save to help Janssen's curler onto the crossbar.

Michel Vorm was the third and final Spurs keeper to be turned to, introduced for the final third, and his first involvement was to keep out a shot down low from close range.

Sterling was also among those to be brought on in a stop-start second half, forcing Zhenpeng into a leaping save with a header just moments after being introduced from the bench.

Despite only being brought on with 10 minutes left to play, there was still time for Kane to join the scoring when rolling the ball into an empty net at the end of a swift counter led by Kieran Trippier.

Kitchee, heading into this match on the back of a successful campaign that saw them win the local league and cup, pulled one back courtesy of Lucas's close-range finish following a defensive mix-up.

Sterling regained his side's three-goal advantage late on, however, tucking home when picked out in some space to end things on a high for the Lilywhites after their best league season in 54 years.

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Read Next:
Pochettino: 'Lopez is ready to fill in'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Hugo Lloris, Dani Cancela, Vincent Janssen, Son Heung-min, Wang Zhenpeng, Christian Eriksen, Ben Davies, Huang Yang, Jared Lum, Pau Lopez, Harry Kane, Kazaiah Sterling, Michel Vorm, Kieran Trippier, Lucas, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on on September 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Kitchee 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur cruise to friendly victory in Hong Kong
 Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Daniel Levy: 'Mauricio Pochettino loves Tottenham Hotspur'
Everton accept Barkley won't sign new deal?City 'confident of signing Sanchez, Walker'Alli: 'Spurs don't need to spend loads'Alli: 'I was forced to change style'Victor Wanyama: "Nothing to worry about"
Spurs name strong squad for Hong Kong tripPochettino sets sights on silverwareKane "delighted" with Spurs finishResult: Tottenham hit seven in Hull City routTeam News: Six changes for Hull ahead of Spurs clash
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Kitchee News
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on on September 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Kitchee 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur cruise to friendly victory in Hong Kong
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur to play friendly in Hong Kong
Januzaj delighted with first goalSmalling: "I should have scored a hat-trick'Result: United put five past KitcheeLive Commentary: Kitchee 2-5 Man Utd - as it happenedTeam News: Big names rested by Moyes
United cancel open training sessionKagawa to miss rest of Asia tourMoyes concerned by Hong Kong pitch
> Kitchee Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 