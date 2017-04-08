Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino insists that he would have no problem handing third-choice goalkeeper Pau Lopez a debut amid doubts over Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he would have no qualms with giving third-choice goalkeeper Pau Lopez his debut during Saturday's Premier League clash with Watford.

Spurs face a goalkeeping crisis with Hugo Lloris struggling with an illness and Michel Vorm battling a knee injury, which could force the title hopefuls to field the 22-year-old Espanyol loanee at White Hart Lane.

However, Pochettino insists that Lopez is ready to fill in if required and is confident that the Spain Under-21 international would be able to handle the pressure.

"Pau Lopez is very young but he's here because we believe in and trust in him. If Hugo or Michel are not ready he's a keeper that can cope with the pressure of playing," he told reporters.

Lopez has previously made 38 top-flight appearances for Espanyol in La Liga.