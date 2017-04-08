Apr 8, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Watford
 

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Pau Lopez is ready to fill in if required'

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino insists that he would have no problem handing third-choice goalkeeper Pau Lopez a debut amid doubts over Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 18:24 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he would have no qualms with giving third-choice goalkeeper Pau Lopez his debut during Saturday's Premier League clash with Watford.

Spurs face a goalkeeping crisis with Hugo Lloris struggling with an illness and Michel Vorm battling a knee injury, which could force the title hopefuls to field the 22-year-old Espanyol loanee at White Hart Lane.

However, Pochettino insists that Lopez is ready to fill in if required and is confident that the Spain Under-21 international would be able to handle the pressure.

"Pau Lopez is very young but he's here because we believe in and trust in him. If Hugo or Michel are not ready he's a keeper that can cope with the pressure of playing," he told reporters.

Lopez has previously made 38 top-flight appearances for Espanyol in La Liga.

Hugo Lloris celebrates at the end of the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Read Next:
Lloris: 'Lopez will provide more quality'
>
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Pau Lopez, Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Premier League title race is still open'
 Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Pau Lopez is ready to fill in if required'
 Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino refuses to engage in "mind games" with Antonio Conte
Pochettino unsure of Harry Kane inclusionHarry Kane returns to Tottenham trainingVertonghen backs Janssen to succeed for SpursVertonghen: 'Spurs hope Chelsea get stressed'Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford
Pep Guardiola to target Spurs trio?Pochettino: 'Spurs are fighting again'Result: Late Spurs salvo breaks Swansea heartsTeam News: Lloris missing for Spurs against SwansLive Commentary: Swansea 1-3 Tottenham - as it happened
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Watford News
Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Pau Lopez is ready to fill in if required'
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford
 Walter Mazzarri manager of Watford during the Premier League match between Southampton and Watford at St Mary's Stadium on August 13, 2016
Walter Mazzarri says Watford have no defence ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash
Doucoure: 'Pressure will be on Spurs'Mazzarri plays down speculation over futureResult: Niang stars in Watford win over BaggiesTeam News: Deeney, Prodl back for WatfordLive Commentary: Watford 2-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
Pulis: 'Watford won't sell Deeney'Report: Troy Deeney wanted by West BromResult: Britos goal helps Watford to win over SunderlandTeam News: Four changes for WatfordMazzarri: 'We will not underestimate Sunderland'
> Watford Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 