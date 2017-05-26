Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the post-season friendly meeting between Kitchee and Tottenham Hotspur at the Hong Kong Stadium.
The Premier League campaign may only have finished five days ago, and the players will be back for pre-season training in two months' time, but this is seen by the Lilywhites as a chance to further build their profile in the Far East.
Spurs head into the match on the back of their best league campaign in 54 years, finishing second in the table with an impressive 86-point haul, and they are favourites to pick up victory this afternoon against the champions of Hong Kong.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
Mauricio Pochettino: "We are aware of our growing popularity across Asia. This latest visit represents a great chance for us to engage with our loyal fans in the region and thank them for their fantastic support and the commitment they make to watching us at any hour of the day or night. It promises to be a fantastic experience for all the staff and players and a great way to conclude what has been an exciting season for the club."
Daniel Levy: "Is Mauricio going somewhere? Look, he's here. Sitting right with us here. I'm sure he's not going anywhere. He loves us."
STARTING XI: Wang, Recio, Cancela, Goncalves, Azevedo, Ferreira, Lo, Lum, Huang, M Lam, Vadocz
SUBS: Guo, Akande, Lucas, K. Lam, Segovia Del Burgo, Tong, Wan, Sham
STARTING XI: Lloris, Walker, Alderweireld, Wimmer, Davies, Lesniak, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Eriksen, Son, Janssen
SUBS: Lopez, Vorm, Trippier, Vertonghen, Amos, Dele, Dier, Miller, Wanyama, Kane, Sterling
