Everton, Tottenham Hotspur to battle for Burnley's Andre Gray?

Andre Gray in action for Burnley on August 5, 2016
Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Burnley striker Andre Gray this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 09:40 UK

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly both keeping tabs on Burnley striker Andre Gray ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old, who has been at Turf Moor since 2015 following a switch from Brentford, has scored 10 goals and created two assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Everton are believed to be considering potential replacements for Romelu Lukaku, while Spurs are thought to be keen on adding to their attack after Vincent Janssen failed to provide serious competition for Harry Kane.

According to The Telegraph, both clubs are interested in Gray and they may have a chance of convincing Burnley to sell given that the forward has just one year on his current contract.

Burnley, who have managed to retain their Premier League status, will face West Ham United at home in their final game of the season on Sunday.

Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Your Comments
