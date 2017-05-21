May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
1-7
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Clucas (66')
FT(HT: 0-3)
Kane (11', 13', 72'), Alli (45'), Wanyama (69'), Davies (84'), Alderweireld (87')

Harry Kane "delighted" with Tottenham Hotspur finish to season

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Premier League Golden Boot winner Harry Kane is "delighted" with an "almost perfect" finish to the season for Tottenham Hotspur.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 17:32 UK

Harry Kane has expressed delight with Tottenham Hotspur's impressive finish to the 2016-17 Premier League season.

The 23-year-old struck seven goals in his last two games to claim the Golden Boot with a total tally of 29, four more of second-placed Romelu Lukaku of Everton.

Spurs followed up a 6-1 thumping of Leicester City in midweek with a 7-1 thrashing of relegated Hull City in their final match of the season, finishing the campaign second in the table on 86 points.

Kane told reporters after the game: "It's almost perfect, we wanted that clean sheet badly for Hugo Lloris. To win 7-1 away from home is a great end to a great season for us.

"It's massive to win the Golden Boot again, I said to retain it would be special with the injuries I've had but to score 29 goals in 30 games is something I feel proud of.

"Finishing the season with seven goals in two games is perfect, hopefully I can continue it at the start of next season. When you look at the players behind us, we have a fantastic team. We are delighted with the way we finished."

Tottenham's tally of 86 points would have been enough to win the Premier League in 11 of the previous 24 campaigns.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Read Next:
Harry Kane wants to reach 30-goal mark
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku, Hugo Lloris, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Live Commentary: Hull City 1-7 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Harry Kane "delighted" with Tottenham Hotspur finish to season
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Result: Harry Kane bags hattrick as Tottenham Hotspur net seven at Hull City
Team News: Six changes for Hull ahead of Spurs clashSpurs prepared to sell N'Koudou?Kyle Walker 'allowed to leave for £40m'Vertonghen: 'We need to improve away form'Harry Kane eyes PL century next season
Preview: Hull City vs. SpursSilva eyeing positive end to seasonKoeman not confident about Barkley stayShakespeare: 'No positives from Spurs loss'Pochettino hails "fantastic" Kane
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 