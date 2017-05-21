Premier League Golden Boot winner Harry Kane is "delighted" with an "almost perfect" finish to the season for Tottenham Hotspur.

The 23-year-old struck seven goals in his last two games to claim the Golden Boot with a total tally of 29, four more of second-placed Romelu Lukaku of Everton.

Spurs followed up a 6-1 thumping of Leicester City in midweek with a 7-1 thrashing of relegated Hull City in their final match of the season, finishing the campaign second in the table on 86 points.

Kane told reporters after the game: "It's almost perfect, we wanted that clean sheet badly for Hugo Lloris. To win 7-1 away from home is a great end to a great season for us.

"It's massive to win the Golden Boot again, I said to retain it would be special with the injuries I've had but to score 29 goals in 30 games is something I feel proud of.

"Finishing the season with seven goals in two games is perfect, hopefully I can continue it at the start of next season. When you look at the players behind us, we have a fantastic team. We are delighted with the way we finished."

Tottenham's tally of 86 points would have been enough to win the Premier League in 11 of the previous 24 campaigns.