Harry Kane hoping to reach 30-goal mark by end of Premier League season

Harry Kane is hoping to score four more goals before the end of the season to put him on an overall tally of 30 strikes.
Harry Kane has set himself a target of four goals in Tottenham Hotspur's final Premier League game of the campaign to put him on 30 strikes for the season.

The 23-year-old leapfrogged Everton striker Romelu Lukaku to the top of the goalscoring charts with a four-goal salvo in Spurs' 6-1 thrashing of Leicester City on Thursday night.

Kane is now on 26 goals for the season, two ahead of his Toffees rival, and he is setting himself the challenge of repeating his sublime display at the King Power Stadium against Hull City on Sunday.

The Spurs marksman told Sky Sports News: "I wanted to get one or two goals at least and take it to the final game. I am in the driving seat but there's still one more game. I am not resting on my laurels but I hope to get four more.

"Hopefully I can get the Golden Boot and hopefully Hugo Lloris can get the Golden Glove. It is disappointing to concede but hopefully we can keep a clean sheet against Hull."

Kane's tally of Premier League hat-tricks over the last 26 months now stands at five, while the number of top-flight hat-tricks by all other Tottenham players combined in 25 years stands at 15.

