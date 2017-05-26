West Ham United announce that they have agreed a deal to sign Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta on a free transfer.

West Ham United have confirmed that they have completed the signing of Pablo Zabaleta on a free transfer.

Zabaleta has just ended a nine-year spell with Manchester City where he made 333 appearances in all competitions but despite becoming a cult hero at the Etihad Stadium, he made the decision to look for a new challenge.

That has taken the Argentine defender to West Ham, where he has penned a two-year contract which will begin on July 1.

The 32-year-old told West Ham TV: "This is an absolute pleasure to be part of West Ham United Football Club. I hope I can give you good moments. Of course, I come to the Club to enjoy myself and hopefully we can have a very successful time. Sometimes a new challenge is all you need as a person and as a player. I thought my time at City was done. It's been a fantastic nine years, absolutely brilliant.

"Manchester City gave me the opportunity to come to this wonderful league, the Premier League, something I've been enjoying a lot as a player and of course for me it was probably the right time to move on.

"Also, as a player, I thought I wanted to keep playing in the Premier League. For me, after being in this country for so long, this is a new challenge for me in the Premier League and I'm ready for it and looking forward to it."

The signing of Zabaleta will increase competition at right-back, with the Hammers struggling in that position last season after an injury to Sam Byram and Alvaro Arbeloa failing to make an impact.