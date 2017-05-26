New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United announce Pablo Zabaleta signing

Manchester City's Pablo Zabaleta during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
West Ham United announce that they have agreed a deal to sign Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta on a free transfer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 at 13:07 UK

West Ham United have confirmed that they have completed the signing of Pablo Zabaleta on a free transfer.

Zabaleta has just ended a nine-year spell with Manchester City where he made 333 appearances in all competitions but despite becoming a cult hero at the Etihad Stadium, he made the decision to look for a new challenge.

That has taken the Argentine defender to West Ham, where he has penned a two-year contract which will begin on July 1.

The 32-year-old told West Ham TV: "This is an absolute pleasure to be part of West Ham United Football Club. I hope I can give you good moments. Of course, I come to the Club to enjoy myself and hopefully we can have a very successful time. Sometimes a new challenge is all you need as a person and as a player. I thought my time at City was done. It's been a fantastic nine years, absolutely brilliant.

"Manchester City gave me the opportunity to come to this wonderful league, the Premier League, something I've been enjoying a lot as a player and of course for me it was probably the right time to move on.

"Also, as a player, I thought I wanted to keep playing in the Premier League. For me, after being in this country for so long, this is a new challenge for me in the Premier League and I'm ready for it and looking forward to it."

The signing of Zabaleta will increase competition at right-back, with the Hammers struggling in that position last season after an injury to Sam Byram and Alvaro Arbeloa failing to make an impact.

Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
West Ham 'closing in on Zabaleta deal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pablo Zabaleta, Sam Byram, Alvaro Arbeloa, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Manchester City's Pablo Zabaleta during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 15, 2017
West Ham United announce Pablo Zabaleta signing
 Manchester City's Bacary Sagna during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
Bacary Sagna becomes latest player to leave Manchester City
 Jesus Navas in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Manchester City announce Jesus Navas departure
Caballero to leave Man City next monthMan City confirm Gael Clichy exitManchester clubs donate £1m to emergency fundNewcastle join race for William Carvalho?West Ham 'closing in on Zabaleta deal'
Benfica reduce asking price for Ederson?Iheanacho "happy" at Manchester CityCity 'confident of signing Sanchez, Walker'Toure, Seluk pledge £100,000 to help victimsJesus: 'I thought Prem would be harder'
> Manchester City Homepage
More West Ham United News
Manchester City's Pablo Zabaleta during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 15, 2017
West Ham United announce Pablo Zabaleta signing
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Slaven Bilic: West Ham United after "game-changers" ahead of next season
 Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris saves from West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini on May 5, 2017
Report: Chelsea eye Manuel Lanzini
West Ham 'closing in on Zabaleta deal'Result: West Ham end season with win at BurnleyTeam News: Ogbonna starts for West HamGold not looking to West Ham youthBilic: 'Hammers aiming for top six'
West Ham to hold talks with Slaven Bilic?Byram focused on becoming Hammers regularLacazette to leave Lyon this summerMoyes sets £30m price tag on PickfordBilic: 'West Ham have enough leaders'
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 