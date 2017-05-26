New Transfer Talk header

Christian Pulisic: 'I would like to play in MLS'

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic says that he would one day like to play in the MLS, but has 'no immediate plans' to return to his home country.
Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 at 18:32 UK

Pulisic, 18, left the United States to join Dortmund's youth system in 2015, and the teenager has broken into the first-team set-up with the Bundesliga outfit this season - making 42 appearances in all competitions.

The attacher has also already netted four times in 13 international games for the United States, and although he has no "immediate" plans to play in the MLS, Pulisic has said that "playing in your home country would be special".

"I'd never put that out of the question," Pulisic told The Guardian. "Playing in your home country would be special; obviously I don't have any immediate plans to do that but it's always an option."

"You see so many people at the games now and it's exciting; we have a really strong soccer league we can build on."

Pulisic has found the back of the net on five occasions for Dortmund this season.

