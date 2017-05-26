Valencia reportedly contact Juventus over a £17m move for Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina this summer.

Lemina, 23, joined Juve from Marseille in the summer of 2015, and the versatile midfielder has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Italian champions this season.

The Gabon international only started eight Serie A matches during the 2016-17 campaign, however, and it is understood that he is open to leaving Turin following the Champions League final on June 3.

According to Cadena Ser, Valencia have already communicated their interest in Lemina, and the Spanish outfit are confident that a bid in the region of £17m would convince the Italian giants to sanction a sale.

Lemina has scored once in six appearances for Gabon.