Report: Valencia make Mario Lemina contact

Mario Lemina of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
Valencia reportedly contact Juventus over a £17m move for Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 at 13:23 UK

Valencia have reportedly contacted Juventus over a move for Mario Lemina this summer.

Lemina, 23, joined Juve from Marseille in the summer of 2015, and the versatile midfielder has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Italian champions this season.

The Gabon international only started eight Serie A matches during the 2016-17 campaign, however, and it is understood that he is open to leaving Turin following the Champions League final on June 3.

According to Cadena Ser, Valencia have already communicated their interest in Lemina, and the Spanish outfit are confident that a bid in the region of £17m would convince the Italian giants to sanction a sale.

Lemina has scored once in six appearances for Gabon.

Mario Lemina of Marseille climbs on Olivier Giroud of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Arsenal and Olympique de Marseille at Emirates Stadium on November 26, 2013
Your Comments
Report: Valencia make Lemina contact
