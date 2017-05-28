New Transfer Talk header

Burnley consider move for Oumar Niasse?

Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Burnley are reportedly considering making a move for Everton's out-of-favour striker Oumar Niasse this summer.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 16:19 UK

Burnley are reportedly considering making a move for Everton striker Oumar Niasse this summer.

The 27-year-old joined the Toffees in a £13.5m deal in February 2016 but failed to break into the first team under Roberto Martinez and then Ronald Koeman, before being loaned out to Hull City in the January transfer window.

The Senegal international went on to make 17 appearances for the Tigers in the second half of the campaign, contributing just four goals as the Tigers suffered relegation to the Championship.

According to the Sunday People, Burnley have been monitoring Niasse's situation and are contemplating offering him a lifeline at Turf Moor next season.

Sean Dyche's side are thought to be in the market for a new frontman amid speculation that Andre Gray could depart this summer, with the likes of West Ham United, Stoke City and Southampton all said to be interested.

