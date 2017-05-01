Everton left-back Leighton Baines says the club will "strengthen" after cementing Europa League football for next season.

Everton left-back Leighton Baines has claimed that the club are likely to "strengthen" the team in a bid to improve next season.

Ronald Koeman's men have been guaranteed a place in the Europa League next season as they sit seventh in the Premier League table with three games left to play.

The club's winning record at Goodison Park stopped at eight games when they suffered a 3-0 loss to Chelsea on Sunday, but they have vastly improved under Koeman after finishing 11th in the last two campaigns under former boss Roberto Martinez.

"We've definitely made a lot of progress this season," the Daily Star quotes Baines as saying. "To come back from a couple of disappointing seasons, we've come in and turned it round.

"I'm sure the club are going to look to go on and strengthen. We'll look to end the season positively and push on next season. We've got a few games left now to try to finish the season strongly and end with a good feeling."

Everton's final three games are away to Swansea City, at home to Watford and a trip to Arsenal.