Mike Garlick: 'Sean Dyche one of best managers in Burnley's history'

Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Burnley chairman Mike Garlick states that manager Sean Dyche is one of the best coaches in the club's history.
Burnley chairman Mike Garlick has claimed that current coach Sean Dyche will go down as one of the greatest managers in the club's history.

Dyche will celebrate five years in charge at Turf Moore in October and Garlick is hoping that the 45-year-old will be able to complete at least a decade at the helm of the Clarets.

"Sean's got to go down as one of our best managers in history I think," said Garlick, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

"He's been here five years in October, personally I hope he's here for another five years until 2022, and if we can achieve that I'm sure we'll have more success together."

Following his last season at Burnley, Dyche now stands as the seventh longest serving manager across the 92 Premier League and Football League clubs.

Burnley's English manager Sean Dyche arrives ahead of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England, on December 2, 2014
