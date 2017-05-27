Burnley chairman Mike Garlick states that manager Sean Dyche is one of the best coaches in the club's history.

Dyche will celebrate five years in charge at Turf Moore in October and Garlick is hoping that the 45-year-old will be able to complete at least a decade at the helm of the Clarets.

"Sean's got to go down as one of our best managers in history I think," said Garlick, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

"He's been here five years in October, personally I hope he's here for another five years until 2022, and if we can achieve that I'm sure we'll have more success together."

Following his last season at Burnley, Dyche now stands as the seventh longest serving manager across the 92 Premier League and Football League clubs.